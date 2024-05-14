From pandemic-related supply chain disruption to rising inflation, leading food manufacturer United Foods must adapt fast to stay ahead of turbulence in global markets.
To secure its place as the leading food producer in the United Arab Emirates, United Foods worked with long-term business partner TECH HUB to deploy IBM® Cloud Pak® for Business Automation. The new approach streamlines over 35 HR, finance, and reporting workflows, delivering fine-grained data for better-informed decision-making.
To protect its profit margins, United Foods must ensure that all aspects of its operations—from supply chains and manufacturing to finance, sales, and HR processes—run efficiently and cost-effectively. As it launched new products and expanded into new regions, the company found that manual processes struggled to keep pace with growth.
“We performed many key workflows such as audits, credit approvals and HR performance monitoring by hand,” comments Mamdouh Ahmed Nada, IT Head at United Foods. “For instance, we sent documents from desk to desk for management approval, and records of these approvals were scattered across multiple email inboxes—making it hard to find information during audits.”
He adds: “Generating key performance indicators [KPIs] for all our departments was so time-consuming that we were unable to drill down into our reports for fine-grained detail, which limited our visibility and prevented us from identifying new efficiencies.”
To streamline finance, reporting, and sales and gain greater insight into its operational efficiency, United Foods moved to integrated digital workflows, supported by SAP ERP applications. Taking this step helped the company to reimagine many of its core activities, but United Foods saw an opportunity to go even further.
“Deploying SAP ERP marked a sea change in the way we run our business,” explains Mamdouh Ahmed Nada. “As a next step, we aimed to reduce complexity and eliminate repetitive, low-value activities by embracing automation. We couldn’t do this alone, so we started the search for a technology partner to support us on our journey.”
from mobile and tablet devices.
United Foods turned to its long-term business partner TECH HUB to help it find an automation solution that could enable the company to realize its transformation vision. TECH HUB recommended IBM® Cloud Pak® for Business Automation and worked with IBM to conduct a proof of concept (PoC) exercise.
“During the PoC, TECH HUB and IBM helped us to automate two of our most important audit workflows,” comments Mamdouh Ahmed Nada. “We were immediately impressed with the way IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation could handle multiple data-intensive workloads in parallel. The fact that the IBM solution could seamlessly integrate with SAP ERP was a huge plus, too.”
Following the successful PoC, United Foods deployed IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation to streamline core HR, finance, and reporting workflows. For example, United Foods worked with TECH HUB to create a company-wide performance-monitoring dashboard, which automatically shows each employee’s progress toward KPIs.
“We have an excellent relationship with TECH HUB and they have never let us down,” comments Mamdouh Ahmed Nada. “We really value TECH HUB’s expert insight and the fact that they’re always willing to think outside of the box and challenge existing ways of working—helping us to find new approaches that are quicker, easier and better for our business.”
After just two years, United Foods has already successfully automated over 35 key processes across multiple business units—from approving credit lines and generating purchase orders to HR reporting and raw materials planning.
“We’ve achieved huge time-savings with IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation by replacing manual workflows with seamless automated processes,” explains Mamdouh Ahmed Nada. “Our employees say that they are now able to carry out daily activities much faster and we’re no longer seeing bottlenecks in our operations.”
Leveraging deep integrations with SAP ERP, IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation has enabled United Foods to transform the way it extends lines of credit to its customers, which helps to accelerate sales processes. Today, sales teams can submit a request from a mobile or tablet which is automatically processed and forwarded to business leaders for approval from their mobile devices—eliminating the need for documents to be sent between offices for physical signatures. As soon as a credit limit is approved, it is automatically reflected in the company’s SAP ERP solution.
At the same time, United Foods has greatly improved KPI reporting with IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation. “With SAP ERP and IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, we can track KPIs for all our employees. This information helps us create effective performance targets at both the department and employee level, helping our teams to stay focused on working productively and efficiently.”
Streamlining and simplifying finance processes with IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation has also helped United Foods to reduce the time and manual effort involved during audits.
Mamdouh Ahmed Nada comments: “In the past, we would spend a long time gathering the records and evidence that our auditors had asked for. Today, I can sit down with an auditor and automatically bring up relevant information on purchase orders, invoices, costs and much more at the touch of a button—it’s a massive time-saver.”
Building on its success with the IBM and SAP solutions, United Foods plans to go completely paperless in the coming months.
Mamdouh Ahmed Nada concludes: “Our next step is to build a vendor management portal so our trading partners can submit information to us electronically, which will cut out all paper processing and manual data entry. Every second and every dollar we save using automation is time and money we can reinvest in developing our business and staying ahead of competitors—even in challenging market conditions.”
Established in 1976, United Foods is one of the largest food producers in the United Arab Emirates. As well as manufacturing high-quality fats, oils and ghee products, United Foods also owns a range of leading food brands, including Aseel, Nawar, Safi, Mumtaz, Della Terra, and Super Sun.
An IBM Business Partner, TECH HUB helps world-leading companies harness the power of cutting-edge technologies to enhance business development, improve operational efficiency and drive innovation. Based in Egypt, TECH HUB serves clients across the Middle East and Africa.
To learn more about the IBM solutions featured in this story, please contact your IBM representative or IBM Business Partner.
A government agency in Morocco engages PowerM to enhance mission-critical government services and lay the foundations for a future-ready, API-driven infrastructure.
KIO Spain trusts IBM Power servers to deliver flexibility and reliable, high-performance hosting services to its clients.
A large European bank embarks on an app modernization journey with Redbridge to unleash innovation and bring its services into the future.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2023. IBM Corporation, IBM Cloud, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America, October 2023.
IBM, the IBM logo, ibm.com, and IBM Cloud Pak are trademarks of International Business Machines Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on the web at “Copyright and trademark information” at www.ibm.com/legal/copytrade.shtml.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
The performance data and client examples cited are presented for illustrative purposes only. Actual performance results may vary depending on specific configurations and operating conditions. THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided
SAP ERP is not an IBM product or offering. SAP ERP is sold or licensed, as the case may be, to users under SAP’s terms and conditions, which are provided with the product or offering. Availability, and any and all warranties, services and support for SAP ERP, is the direct responsibility of, and is provided directly to users by SAP.