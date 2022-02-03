IBM provides a full range of SAP consulting and technology solutions. Deep industry expertise coupled with a uniquely collaborative approach ensures the delivery of next-generation, AI-infused SAP solutions on an open hybrid cloud.
SAP S/4HANA projects implemented by IBM Consulting in the past 5 years
products tailored to SAP across IBM Cloud, IBM Software and IBM Systems; over 1,000 different bespoke solutions for SAP proposed by IBM Consulting each year
IBM offers BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP to help you plan, execute and support business transformation. IBM provides advisory services, implementation services and application management.
This first and unique offering, BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP, Premium Supplier Option, provides IBM Cloud as IaaS, bundled with advisory, implementation, application and technical management services.