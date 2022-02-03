Home Compute and servers Cloud for SAP IBM and SAP partnership
Overview

IBM provides a full range of SAP consulting and technology solutions. Deep industry expertise coupled with a uniquely collaborative approach ensures the delivery of next-generation, AI-infused SAP solutions on an open hybrid cloud.

 Explore IBM on SAP’s partner finder
Why IBM and SAP 10,000+
SAP customers over 50 years have trusted IBM to deliver and run their SAP systems
300+

SAP S/4HANA projects implemented by IBM Consulting in the past 5 years

 100+

products tailored to SAP across IBM Cloud, IBM Software and IBM Systems; over 1,000 different bespoke solutions for SAP proposed by IBM Consulting each year

Solutions

IBM Consulting for SAP solutions Delivering SAP for your enterprise, from strategy and discovery through implementation to long-term maintenance. IBM Consulting covers every SAP software product, with over 38,000 IBM consultants across 80 countries and over 6,000 certified SAP S/4HANA practitioners. Learn more
IBM Cloud® for SAP Run SAP software worldwide with high performance and low cost, across the industry’s widest array of SAP-certified IaaS: -Bare metal servers with Intel and Intel Optane Persistent Memory -Virtual machines with Intel or IBM POWER® -VMware SDDC fully customized or fully automated Learn more about IBM Cloud for SAP
IBM Systems for SAP Run SAP software worldwide on the most trusted and highest-performance hardware that keeps the finance and supply chain processes of the largest enterprises in continuous operation. Get up to 32 TB SAP HANA scale-up resources designed to support both high performance and cost optimization simultaneously. Learn more about IBM Systems for SAP
IBM Security® for SAP Secure SAP software transactions worldwide, with holistic security analysis from your business processes down to your infrastructure layer. Learn more about IBM Security for SAP

Latest from the partnership

BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP

IBM offers BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP to help you plan, execute and support business transformation. IBM provides advisory services, implementation services and application management.

 BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP, Premium Supplier Option

This first and unique offering, BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP, Premium Supplier Option, provides IBM Cloud as IaaS, bundled with advisory, implementation, application and technical management services.
The Weather Company® for SAP IBM Research® for SAP
Enable SAP software with weather-driven insights that drive tangible benefits for supply chain and sustainability initiatives within every enterprise.
Enable SAP software with weather-driven insights that drive tangible benefits for supply chain and sustainability initiatives within every enterprise.

