IBM and SAP unlock business and industry value with new generative AI solutions

IBM Consulting is delivering on our commitment to co-innovate with SAP and collaborate with our clients. As part of our Value Generation Partnership initiative announced earlier this month with SAP, we are releasing the first 10 of 100 planned AI solutions to help clients transform their industries, optimize their business processes and successfully deliver their SAP programs.
With the recently announced Value Generation Partnership initiative, IBM and SAP are co-innovating intelligent industry assets that enable data-driven insights into end-to-end business processes to fuel next-generation industry and business process innovation. These use cases are initially focused on industrial manufacturing, consumer packaged goods (CPG), retail, defense, automotive and utilities industries, with additional industries to be incorporated as the portfolio continues to expand. This includes our recent work with SAP to develop new AI solutions for the CPG and retail industries for direct store delivery.
Each of these 10 generative AI solutions is designed to address specific business and industry pain points and challenges. Each solution is designed with clients as part of their AI roadmap, and is available to help other clients realize next level value.
The ten AI solutions being released today include 5 industry solutions, 3 line of business solutions and 2 SAP project implementation solutions:
IBM Consulting Advantage is an AI services platform that brings together a portfolio of assistants, assets and methods to accelerate time to value and bring more repeatability and consistency to client delivery. With IBM Consulting Advantage for SAP, IBM consultants can leverage generative AI to help clients enhance SAP solutions and reduce effort, decrease risk, and improve quality with Assets and Assistants specifically designed for SAP project implementation and application management. Looking further ahead, the IBM and SAP generative AI solutions will also be made available on IBM Consulting Advantage for SAP.
Tap into the power of ecosystem innovation by working with your IBM and SAP teams to schedule a visit to our IBM Innovation Studios and SAP Experience Centers, attend an AI Vision Workshop and have a discussion on building out your own industry AI roadmap.
