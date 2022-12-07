IBM and SAP will combine the power of our organizations around collaboration with University Alliance (link resides outside ibm.com), Women’s Business Network (link resides outside ibm.com), and Veterans to Work (link resides outside ibm.com) programs to increase the SAP-experienced consulting workforce and to develop the next generation of talent. The partnership initiative will also collaborate on social impact programs to create job programs for at risk populations. IBM will expand their ecosystem relationships and continue to build unique offerings with the SAP ecosystem partners to ensure the best fit expertise for world class delivery and solution needs.