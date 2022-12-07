Home Page Title Sap Value Generation SAP and IBM Value Generation Partnership Initiative
Overview 
The IBM and SAP Value Generation Partnership initiative will enable clients to accelerate their RISE enabled cloud journeys, their paths to innovation, their competitive advantage to become next generation enterprises.  This initiative will focus on 4 key areas Next Generation Business Process, Next Generation Industry Innovation, Next Generation Architecture and Approach and Next Generation Ecosystem Expansion.
News

IBM collaborates with SAP to develop new AI solutions for the Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail industries

SAP to embed IBM watsonx Artificial Intelligence into SAP® solutions
Benefits
Benefits >21,000 Global IBM Data and AI consultants. 100 IBM Developed SAP Business AI solutions cross LOB, Industry and project delivery. 30+ IBM Innovation Studios and SAP Experience Centers.
Focus areas
Next generation business processes

Through an IBM client adoption program, the initiative will use Signavio to understand current processes and define next generation LOB processes for Office of the CFO, Digital Supply Chain, Human Capital Management, Customer Experience and Intelligent Spend Management and will also define an AI- prescriptive roadmap of SAP embedded functionality and IBM-SAP co-innovation solutions. We will work with our clients to activate SAP Joule (link resides outside ibm.com) capabilities to support their transformation journeys.
Next generation industry innovation

IBM will collaborate with the SAP Industry business units and clients to co-innovate and deliver next generation industry processes.  The initiative will also develop an AI prescriptive roadmap of high value add industry areas and proposed solution approach. IBM will build 100 SAP Business AI solutions and will showcase these solutions in the IBM Innovation Studios and the SAP Experience Centers around the globe.  The initiative will start with industrial manufacturing, consumer product goods (CPG), retail, defense, automotive and utilities and add additional industries over time.
Next generation architecture and approach

The initiative will provide a prescriptive approach to Clean Core, using SAP Build and prebuilt extensibility accelerators within SAP BTP and modern architecture with LeanIX.  IBM will also deliver a comprehensive and strategic Data strategy supporting optimized AI outcomes.  IBM will infuse Gen AI into our project delivery and application management approach leveraging the IBM Consulting Advantage Platform which allows for easy access to IBM Consulting’s SAP proprietary methods, purpose-built SAP Industry and LOB AI assets and AI trained models and role-based generative AI assistants for SAP implementation.
Ecosystem expansion

IBM and SAP will combine the power of our organizations around collaboration with University Alliance (link resides outside ibm.com), Women’s Business Network (link resides outside ibm.com), and Veterans to Work (link resides outside ibm.com) programs to increase the SAP-experienced consulting workforce and to develop the next generation of talent.  The partnership initiative will also collaborate on social impact programs to create job programs for at risk populations. IBM will expand their ecosystem relationships and continue to build unique offerings with the SAP ecosystem partners to ensure the best fit expertise for world class delivery and solution needs.

 IBM and SAP Veterans to Work program with St Michaels Academy (4:09)
Industry solutions
Industry solutions IBM Intelligent Direct Distribution to Stores 

AI-powered capabilities designed to provide efficiency in transportation planning, assortment optimization, and order settlement processes for Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) and Retail companies.

 Learn more (2:32) IBM Intelligent Asset Maintenance Solution for SAP Industrial Manufacturing

Uses AI to analyze data for faster issue detection and resolution recommendations. It combines SAP's Digital Manufacturing analytics, machine/equipment modeling, and data collection with IBM's AI-augmented data retrieval approach.

 Learn more (2:21) IBM Intelligent Equipment Configuration for SAP Industrial Manufacturing

Accelerates inquiry/lead-to-order processes for configurable equipment.

 Learn more (2:31) IBM Intelligent Defense Operations Solution for SAP Defense

Uses machine learning, natural language processing and other facets of AI to deliver advanced predictive maintenance capabilities for high value assets.

 Learn more (3:11) IBM Intelligent Warranty Processing for SAP Automotive

Transforms the user experience with AI-powered Warranty Claim Assistant, streamlining complex processes, reducing query resolution time and empowering businesses to operate with agility and effectiveness.

 Learn more (2:16) IBM Intelligent Production Engineering Operations for SAP Solutions

Streamline your product development process by seamlessly integrating your PLM system with your SAP ERP. This solution enables you to extract manufacturing needs directly from your engineering ecosystem, effortlessly handling large volumes of technical documentation. With the power of GenAI, you can quickly generate adapted engineering documents, even in complex, version-controlled product definitions.

 Learn more (3:02)
Line of business solutions
Line of business solutions IBM Intelligent Finance Planning & Analysis for SAP Finance

Combines traditional and generative AI to create real-time chat agents and automate commentary generation, streamlining analytics and decision-making.

 Learn more (2:38) IBM Intelligent Supply Chain Planner Optimizer for SAP IBP 

Helps business planners with prompt, natural language responses to queries, leveraging insights from SAP IBP and other sources to support decision making and facilitate prompt actions.

 Learn more (2:51) IBM Intelligent Invoice Match & Verification for SAP Solutions 

Optimizes the invoice matching and verification process, reduces contract leakage, integrates workflows and provides a more seamless user experience with a significant reduction in processing time. 

 Learn more (2:56)
Implementation solutions
Implementation solutions IBM Intelligent Test Script Generation for SAP Implementations

Generative AI tool revolutionizes test script creation, ensuring efficiency, accuracy, and speed.

 Learn more (2:33) IBM Intelligent User Story Generation for SAP Implementations

Leverages Gen AI to turn company-specific data into clear, actionable user stories to help SAP projects align perfectly with business needs.

 Learn more (2:21)
Case studies
Case studies Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines partners with IBM Consulting to overcome market disruption and accelerate digital transformation.

 Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation

By embracing automation and enabling data-driven decision-making with help from IBM, MMPC is building a lean, agile and future-proof business ready for the next era of innovation.

 Neste Oyj

Neste builds a global ERP platform using SAP S/4HANA® solution, in its drive to become the world’s leading renewable fuels and circular solutions producer.

Water Corporation

Water Corporation modernizes and migrates its mission-critical SAP architecture to the cloud with help from IBM Consulting.

Insights

This report investigates the potential of generative AI and automation and explores the practices of generative AI leaders. Read the report
IBM insights on SAP

We collected insights from hundreds of organizations, revealing the priorities of SAP customers around the globe.

 ERP in the eco-conscious organization

The nexus between environmental and financial achievements. A special report from the IBM Institute for Business Value in partnership with SAP.

 CEO's Guide to Generative AI

Transform your enterprise with generative AI.
Executive voices
Executive voices John Granger Learn more (0:52) Scott Russell Learn more
Next steps

Learn more about IBM SAP capabilities.

