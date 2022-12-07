The IBM and SAP Value Generation Partnership initiative will enable clients to accelerate their RISE enabled cloud journeys, their paths to innovation, their competitive advantage to become next generation enterprises. This initiative will focus on 4 key areas Next Generation Business Process, Next Generation Industry Innovation, Next Generation Architecture and Approach and Next Generation Ecosystem Expansion.
IBM collaborates with SAP to develop new AI solutions for the Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail industries
SAP to embed IBM watsonx Artificial Intelligence into SAP® solutions
Through an IBM client adoption program, the initiative will use Signavio to understand current processes and define next generation LOB processes for Office of the CFO, Digital Supply Chain, Human Capital Management, Customer Experience and Intelligent Spend Management and will also define an AI- prescriptive roadmap of SAP embedded functionality and IBM-SAP co-innovation solutions. We will work with our clients to activate SAP Joule (link resides outside ibm.com) capabilities to support their transformation journeys.
IBM will collaborate with the SAP Industry business units and clients to co-innovate and deliver next generation industry processes. The initiative will also develop an AI prescriptive roadmap of high value add industry areas and proposed solution approach. IBM will build 100 SAP Business AI solutions and will showcase these solutions in the IBM Innovation Studios and the SAP Experience Centers around the globe. The initiative will start with industrial manufacturing, consumer product goods (CPG), retail, defense, automotive and utilities and add additional industries over time.
The initiative will provide a prescriptive approach to Clean Core, using SAP Build and prebuilt extensibility accelerators within SAP BTP and modern architecture with LeanIX. IBM will also deliver a comprehensive and strategic Data strategy supporting optimized AI outcomes. IBM will infuse Gen AI into our project delivery and application management approach leveraging the IBM Consulting Advantage Platform which allows for easy access to IBM Consulting’s SAP proprietary methods, purpose-built SAP Industry and LOB AI assets and AI trained models and role-based generative AI assistants for SAP implementation.
IBM and SAP will combine the power of our organizations around collaboration with University Alliance (link resides outside ibm.com), Women’s Business Network (link resides outside ibm.com), and Veterans to Work (link resides outside ibm.com) programs to increase the SAP-experienced consulting workforce and to develop the next generation of talent. The partnership initiative will also collaborate on social impact programs to create job programs for at risk populations. IBM will expand their ecosystem relationships and continue to build unique offerings with the SAP ecosystem partners to ensure the best fit expertise for world class delivery and solution needs.
AI-powered capabilities designed to provide efficiency in transportation planning, assortment optimization, and order settlement processes for Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) and Retail companies.
Uses AI to analyze data for faster issue detection and resolution recommendations. It combines SAP's Digital Manufacturing analytics, machine/equipment modeling, and data collection with IBM's AI-augmented data retrieval approach.
Accelerates inquiry/lead-to-order processes for configurable equipment.
Uses machine learning, natural language processing and other facets of AI to deliver advanced predictive maintenance capabilities for high value assets.
Transforms the user experience with AI-powered Warranty Claim Assistant, streamlining complex processes, reducing query resolution time and empowering businesses to operate with agility and effectiveness.
Streamline your product development process by seamlessly integrating your PLM system with your SAP ERP. This solution enables you to extract manufacturing needs directly from your engineering ecosystem, effortlessly handling large volumes of technical documentation. With the power of GenAI, you can quickly generate adapted engineering documents, even in complex, version-controlled product definitions.
Combines traditional and generative AI to create real-time chat agents and automate commentary generation, streamlining analytics and decision-making.
Helps business planners with prompt, natural language responses to queries, leveraging insights from SAP IBP and other sources to support decision making and facilitate prompt actions.
Optimizes the invoice matching and verification process, reduces contract leakage, integrates workflows and provides a more seamless user experience with a significant reduction in processing time.
Generative AI tool revolutionizes test script creation, ensuring efficiency, accuracy, and speed.
Leverages Gen AI to turn company-specific data into clear, actionable user stories to help SAP projects align perfectly with business needs.
