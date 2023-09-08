SAP software solutions are the backbone of modern enterprises, handling critical data and driving key business processes. The security of SAP software is crucial to defending against emerging cyber threats and newly discovered vulnerabilities. With the integration of AI-driven security measures, IBM offers IT security services and technologies that add an additional layer of protection to your SAP digital infrastructure, enhancing your company's overall cyber resilience.
SAP software solutions store vast amounts of sensitive data. Securing these solutions is crucial to maintaining the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of this data, protecting it against unauthorized access, manipulation, or disclosure. IBM Guardium provides comprehensive protection and visibility as your data moves across clouds, databases and applications, ensuring the security of your SAP software and beyond.
Enforce a least privileged access approach so that data is accessed only on a need-to-know basis to allow for monitoring and management of 3rd party and privilege user access to sensitive SAP and enterprise data.
IBM Guardium supports SAP deployments on-premises and in cloud platforms, including Amazon AWS, Google, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle OCI offering data security protection for your enterprise as it moves across the hybrid-cloud.
Leverage from prebuilt templates for regulations and automated compliance reporting workflows for faster audit reporting via streamlined processes, reducing total cost of ownership and enforcing a stronger compliance posture.
Actionable and high-priority events are automatically shared via pre-built integrations with SIEM, SOAR, PAM and other ITSM/SecOps tools to automate incident orchestration and accelerate response.
IBM Verify offers top-tier identity verification, securing sensitive data and preventing unauthorized access to your SAP applications. As an AI-infused IAM platform that focuses on the Identity Fabric, IBM Verify is addressing the SAP hybrid reality and is applying effective orchestration and management of identities across multiple types of business applications, from modernized cloud-native SAP SaaS tools to SAP on-prem environments.
Enable Single Sign-On, Multi Factor Authentication and password-less authentication. Restrict or evaluate access in higher-risk conditions.
Gain complete visibility into user activity across SAP software and its applications across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem deployments. Consistently map access flows, detect and respond to compromised identities, shadow access, exposed assets, etc.
Automate and manage identities of SAP NetWeaver based apps and SAP Cloud environments across the lifecycle of users, starting from day one through separation.
Continuously discover and manage unknown and privileged accounts and monitor for anomalous user activity. Securely store and manage secrets with platform-agnostic vaulting capabilities.
IBM Guardium safeguards your data on SAP HANA with integrity and confidentiality, ensuring that organizations can confidently manage their data assets in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Ensure that your enterprise's sensitive personal and financial data remains secure and fully compliant with regulatory standards by leveraging the comprehensive capabilities of IBM Guardium.
The guide details how to configure IBM Security Verify as an Identity Provider for SAP BTP using SAML 2.0 through trust configuration, and then explains how to implement multi-factor authentication for users accessing SAP BTP.
