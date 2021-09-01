Staying ahead of market shifts requires a lean digital core that enables organizations to rapidly evolve their processes and workflows. For SAP customers, this means moving their ERP to S/4HANA Cloud. This is a holistic transformation that requires committed partners with best-in-class expertise and technology.

BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP, premium supplier option accelerates and simplifies S/4HANA deployment in IBM Cloud with a single, trusted partner to manage everything from advisory services and implementation services to Cloud IaaS, and application and infrastructure management.