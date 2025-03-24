Accelerate your SAP S/4HANA journey with IBM Transformation Suite for SAP Applications

Migrating SAP workloads to the cloud is significantly more complex than moving general-purpose workloads. Customers face challenges such as lengthy migration processes, high costs, limited tools, integration hurdles and the intricacies of building a hybrid cloud platform.

To address these challenges, IBM is excited to announce the general availability of the IBM Transformation Suite for SAP Applications on 24 March 2025. This comprehensive offering is designed to simplify and accelerate the migration to SAP S/4HANA® and RISE with SAP. By combining software and services from IBM and recognized industry providers, it automates essential migration tasks, including technical assessments, data and code migration, code analysis and automated testing.

This announcement builds on IBM and SAP’s recent introduction of RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server, an offering designed to help reduce risk and improve SAP S/4HANA cloud migration time from IBM Power on-premises to cloud within 90 days. The IBM Transformation Suite for SAP Applications further enhances this value proposition by providing tools and services to streamline the RISE with SAP journey, from initial assessment to ongoing maintenance.