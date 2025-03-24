Accelerate your SAP S/4HANA journey with IBM Transformation Suite for SAP Applications

Migrating SAP workloads to the cloud is significantly more complex than moving general-purpose workloads. Customers face challenges such as lengthy migration processes, high costs, limited tools, integration hurdles and the intricacies of building a hybrid cloud platform. 

To address these challenges, IBM is excited to announce the general availability of the IBM Transformation Suite for SAP Applications on 24 March 2025. This comprehensive offering is designed to simplify and accelerate the migration to SAP S/4HANA® and RISE with SAP. By combining software and services from IBM and recognized industry providers, it automates essential migration tasks, including technical assessments, data and code migration, code analysis and automated testing.

This announcement builds on IBM and SAP’s recent introduction of RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server, an offering designed to help reduce risk and improve SAP S/4HANA cloud migration time from IBM Power on-premises to cloud within 90 days. The IBM Transformation Suite for SAP Applications further enhances this value proposition by providing tools and services to streamline the RISE with SAP journey, from initial assessment to ongoing maintenance.

Benefits of IBM Transformation Suite for SAP Applications

The Transformation Suite includes proven software and packaged services from IBM and partners such as SNP. Together, these solutions provide:

Benefits for clients

  • Accelerated ERP Transformation to S/4HANA: Transition SAP ERP systems to help drive improved return on investment (ROI). Enables a flexible, selective migration with reduced risk and minimized downtime.
  • Proven Tools & Best Practices: Leverages proven technologies, services and methodologies, backed by successful ERP modernization projects.
  • Cost Efficiency: Automates key aspects of data transformation, migration and integration, potentially lowering initial migration expenses and reducing future retrofitting costs.

Benefits for business partners

  • Simplified Procurement:  Combines multiple offerings into a single subscription, easily accessible through the IBM Power Configurator and available via any IBM Power distributor or reseller.
  • Optimized Consumption: Streamlines partner contracts and support, lowering complexity and administrative overhead.
  • Ecosystem Multiplier: Consolidates multiple partners and service providers to improve efficiency and expand market opportunities.

“The IBM Transformation Suite for SAP Applications exemplifies how IBM is working with our ecosystem partners and leveraging our own deep expertise,” said Kathy Bennett, Vice President, SAP Product Management & Technical Engineering, IBM. “Having recently moved our quote-to-cash and record-to-report processes to RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server, we are helping customers begin the migration to SAP S/HANA Cloud and RISE.”

Recognized tools and capabilities

The Transformation Suite includes the following software and services from SNP:

  • SNP Kyano Foundation: Stay agile with an up-to-date overview of your data landscape and provides landscape assessment.  
  • SNP Kyano Move: Makes data landscape transformation and restructuring faster and minimizes risk, whether you're merging company codes, migrating entire ERP systems, divesting business units or integrating data into cloud platforms.

The IBM Transformation Suite for SAP Applications is designed to support businesses transitioning to SAP S/4HANA, along with the partners guiding them through the process.

Join the transformation

With the IBM Transformation Suite for SAP Applications, organizations can:

  • Accelerate the transition to SAP S/4HANA
  • Unlock the potential of RISE with SAP
  • Simplify their IT landscape while driving innovation

To learn more about IBM Transformation Suite for SAP Applications, contact your IBM representative.

Connect with our experts about RISE with SAP.

