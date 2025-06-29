29 June 2025
IBM Cloud is now available as the new hyperscaler option for customers modernizing to SAP Cloud ERP Private using RISE with SAP methodology.
RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server is a game changer for over 10,000 businesses currently running mission-critical SAP applications on IBM Power servers. This new hyperscaler option is designed to move SAP S/4HANA workloads from IBM Power servers on-premises to cloud within 90 days and improve SAP S/4HANA Cloud migration time by up to 15-25% compared to moving from Power to x86 environments.
IBM Power platform is recognized for delivering the highest levels of availability and security among SAP-certified servers. For customers running SAP landscape on IBM Power or x86 servers, IBM Power Virtual Server offers a secured and resilient platform to run their most business-critical operations. They can also take advantage of the IBM Cloud platform services to build AI-powered applications on top of SAP and non-SAP data sources.
IBM's own RISE with SAP modernization journey across 175 countries using SAP Cloud ERP Private on IBM Power Virtual Server is, according to SAP, one of the world’s largest corporate transformation projects. It stands as a testament to the efficiency and reliability of this solution. The migration of quote to cash, finance and manufacturing operations to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private resulted in a 30% reduction in infrastructure operations costs and has been running at 100% availability since going live.
As customers embark on their RISE with SAP journey, they need the flexibility to work with the partners they have relied on. IBM is expanding the partnership with leading RISE with SAP validated partners, ISVs in the SAP ecosystem and Power ecosystem partners to help customers with the expertise they need to execute Cloud ERP transformation.
Here are some of the recent announcements:
"We welcome this announcement as it empowers Wipro’s clients running SAP landscape on IBM Power to easily adopt a hybrid cloud strategy designed to offer fantastic performance, strong security and compliance management, and faster cloud migrations,” said Harish Dwarkanhalli, President and Global Head of Enterprise Applications at Wipro.
IBM is also offering Transformation Suite for SAP applications for clients, SIs and other ecosystem partners. It combines software and services from IBM and industry leaders like SNP to automate essential migration tasks to help provide a faster and non-disruptive RISE with SAP journey. In addition to the transformation suite, IBM is offering an investment program customized for the RISE with SAP methodology to tackle the complexities of migrating SAP workloads to the cloud. This program provides support for early-stage technical assessments, migration execution and the transition of surrounding non-RISE workloads to the cloud. It includes a buyback offer for eligible IBM Power10 processor-based servers running SAP workloads.
To learn more about the strategic advantages of IBM Power Virtual Server for SAP Cloud ERP modernization, join our upcoming webinar. Discover how SAP and IBM have co-optimized this solution to accelerate SAP Cloud ERP migration for IBM Power customers, hear about IBM CIO's transformative journey, and explore the benefits of IBM's differentiated investment program for the RISE with SAP journey.