RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server is a game changer for over 10,000 businesses currently running mission-critical SAP applications on IBM Power servers. This new hyperscaler option is designed to move SAP S/4HANA workloads from IBM Power servers on-premises to cloud within 90 days and improve SAP S/4HANA Cloud migration time by up to 15-25% compared to moving from Power to x86 environments.

IBM Power platform is recognized for delivering the highest levels of availability and security among SAP-certified servers. For customers running SAP landscape on IBM Power or x86 servers, IBM Power Virtual Server offers a secured and resilient platform to run their most business-critical operations. They can also take advantage of the IBM Cloud platform services to build AI-powered applications on top of SAP and non-SAP data sources.

IBM's own RISE with SAP modernization journey across 175 countries using SAP Cloud ERP Private on IBM Power Virtual Server is, according to SAP, one of the world’s largest corporate transformation projects. It stands as a testament to the efficiency and reliability of this solution. The migration of quote to cash, finance and manufacturing operations to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private resulted in a 30% reduction in infrastructure operations costs and has been running at 100% availability since going live.