Data is essential: Building an effective generative AI marketing strategy

Generative AI is powering a new world of creative, customized communications, allowing marketing teams to deliver greater personalization at scale and meet today’s high customer expectations. The potential of this powerful new tool spans the entire end-to-end marketing process, from internal communications and productivity to customer-facing channels and product support. In a May 2023 survey carried out by IBM and Momentive.ai (link resides outside of ibm.com), 67% of CMOs reported that they plan on implementing generative AI in the next 12 months and 86% plan to do so within 24 months.

AI for business has long been able to achieve multiple marketing functions: seamless connection across any platform or device, immediate response when experiencing issues and customization based on current location and purchase history. But generative AI solutions can provide new capabilities for customer-facing teams in marketing to provide even greater personalization at scale and improve employee skills and performance.

Enterprise marketing teams stand to benefit greatly from generative AI, yet introduction of this capability will require new skills and processes. According to the IBM survey, when CMOs were asked what they thought the primary challenges were in adopting generative AI, they listed three top concerns: managing the complexity of implementation, building the data set and brand and intellectual property (IP) risk.

With the right generative AI strategy, marketers can mitigate these concerns. The journey starts with sound data.