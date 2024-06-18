What is digital marketing?

Digital marketing is often the first point of contact in the customer experience. It uses various strategies and tools to reach and engage targeted audiences or organizations through the internet and electronic devices. These channels include, but are not limited to:

Email

Websites

Social media channels

Mobile apps

Online advertising

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)

Search engines

SMS text messages

While specific practices might look slightly different depending on an organization’s model, both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) companies rely heavily on digital marketing.

Generally, B2B commerce involves a longer decision-making process and might involve a broader team of stakeholders. B2C commerce, by contrast, tends to be more personal and its consumers more impulsive. Nonetheless, Gartner has estimated that by 2025, 80% of commerce between businesses will take place digitally (link resides outside ibm.com). Given this, digital marketing is essential for lead generation and customer retention for B2B organizations.

Since its emergence in the 1990s, digital marketing has changed the way brands advertise across channels and what consumers expect from those brands. In the modern digital landscape, big data analytics tools are typically used to accurately and efficiently identify potential audiences.

Concurrently, advances in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and associated technologies have transformed the digital marketing landscape, paving the way for more advanced personalization practices and intelligent digital marketing campaigns. Today, businesses use marketing automations, AI-assisted virtual agents and generative content products to attract customers and nurture potential leads.