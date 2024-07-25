How to achieve high-impact personalization at scale with managed marketing services

Managed marketing services are the outsourcing of marketing business processes, such as campaign planning and execution, content management and enhancement, marketing analytics and other marketing support (SEO, social listening and loyalty).

Traditionally, business processes tied to marketing are manual tasks completed in-house and onshore. These processes are becoming more complex as AI and automation eliminate the tasks that can be executed through technology, leaving only the most challenging work behind.

This complexity translates into higher costs and makes it difficult for marketing teams to keep up. In a recent IBM Institute for Business Value report, 55% of respondents reported challenges coordinating effectively with different teams within marketing.

For big brands across all industries, today’s marketing campaigns are customized for specific audiences. These campaigns often need to be tailored to meet requirements in specific regions, which means navigating various regulations and standards.

While core creative and strategy campaigns are kept primarily in-house, marketing leaders are turning to MMS and tapping into their business and technology expertise to accelerate digital marketing operations, bridge talent shortages and fill technology skill gaps.

IBM Consulting offers managed marketing services that help clients improve their customer journeys by bringing together strategy, experience, technology and operations. IBM’s cross-functional team of experts helps companies transform their marketing organizations by taking on marketing functions.

Benefits include improved market performance and reduced costs, revenue growth through deep customer understanding and actionable insights, and exceptional experiences for customers and marketers.