What is marketing automation?

A marketing automation strategy streamlines how organizations accomplish marketing tasks and segment content and experiences for people they want to influence across the customer journey. It is a critical component of both B2C and B2B marketing campaigns.

Marketing campaigns increasingly use automated technology , which is enhanced with employee expertise on the marketing team. While marketing automation is not new, present-day advances in artificial intelligence ( AI ), natural language processing (NLP), and machine learning (ML) create more functions for automation technology. Companies incorporate these automation features into marketing processes and automated workflows to drive even more value.