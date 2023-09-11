What is chatbot marketing?
Artificial Intelligence
What is chatbot marketing?

Chatbot marketing is a digital marketing strategy that involves using chatbots, which are automated computer programs designed to engage in conversations with users, to promote products, services or brands.

Chatbots can be integrated into various messaging platforms, websites or mobile apps to interact with customers and prospects in real time.

Benefits of chatbot marketing

Using chatbots for marketing offers several benefits that can help businesses streamline their operations, enhance customer engagement and improve overall marketing efforts. Here are some of the key advantages:

24/7 availability: Platforms can operate round the clock, ensuring that customers can access information or support at any time, even outside regular business hours. Chatbots can provide instant responses to customer inquiries, leading to faster query resolution and improved customer service.

Multichannel reach: This technology can be integrated into various platforms, including website landing pages, social media, SMS, messaging apps and mobile apps, allowing businesses to reach customers where they are most active.

Cost-efficiency: Chatbots can handle repetitive and routine tasks, reducing the need for human agent intervention. This can lead to significant cost savings in marketing operations, as businesses can allocate human resources to more complex and strategic tasks.

Scalability: They can handle multiple conversations simultaneously, making them highly scalable. As your customer base grows, chatbots can accommodate increased interactions without a proportional increase in costs or staff.

Consistency: Chatbots provide consistent information and messaging, ensuring that every customer receives the same level of service and information. This consistency helps in maintaining brand integrity and accuracy in communications.

Data collection and analysis: They can gather valuable data about customer feedback, preferences and behavior during interactions. This data can be used to refine marketing campaigns, personalize messages and improve product or service offerings.

Personalization: Chatbots can use data from user interactions to provide personalized experiences and tailored marketing messages. This personalization increases the likelihood of conversion and customer loyalty.

Lead nurturing: Chatbots can augment lead nurturing processes by sending follow-up messages and drip campaigns to guide potential customers through the sales funnel.

How chatbots are used across the customer journey

Chatbot marketing encompasses a wide variety of use cases involving chatbots across the customer journey. Below is a chatbot marketing example scenario which illustrates some of the common use cases, like customer assistance, data collection, lead generation and personalized recommendations:

Imagine you work for an e-commerce company called "Acme Widgets," which sells a variety of widgets and accessories. Your goal is to use chatbots to enhance the marketing efforts of your business.

A potential customer named Sarah visits the Acme Widgets website looking for information about a specific widget she's interested in purchasing. As Sarah lands on the website, a chatbot named "WidgetGuide" pops up in the corner of the screen with a welcome message offering assistance.

WidgetGuide provides detailed information about the widget, including its specifications, pricing, and availability. But first, Sarah has some additional questions about the warranty and return policy, and WidgetGuide responds with helpful answers.

Sarah is interested in purchasing the widget but wants to compare it with another model before making a decision. WidgetGuide recognizes Sarah's interest and offers to help her compare the widget with a similar model. Sarah agrees and provides the name of the other widget she's considering.

WidgetGuide collects Sarah's email address to send her the comparison details and subscribe her to the newsletter. After receiving Sarah's email, Acme Widgets's marketing team sends her a notification relaying the comparison information and includes personalized recommendations based on her preferences. Sarah receives the comparison information and is now considering making a purchase. WidgetGuide follows up with Sarah after a few days, offering personalized product recommendations based on her previous interactions and the comparison data.

Sarah decides to add a few accessories to her cart and makes a purchase. In this scenario, Acme Widgets effectively used chatbots to engage with a potential customer, provide information, capture leads, nurture the lead through personalized recommendations and ultimately convert the lead into a customer. This demonstrates how chatbots can be an integral part of a marketing strategy, enhancing the customer experience and driving sales.

How to create a chatbot marketing strategy
Here are some of the common tasks that you'll need to complete in order to create and maintain a new chatbot with a strong strategic approach.
 
  1. Define objectives: Start by clarifying your marketing objectives. What do you want to achieve with your chatbot? Is it to generate leads, help customers and website visitors with information, increase conversion rates or enhance brand awareness? Your objectives will guide your entire strategy.
  2. Identify target audience: Determine who your chatbot will be interacting with. Understand your audience's demographics, preferences, pain points and communication habits.
  3. Choose the right platform: Decide where you want to deploy your chatbot. Popular platforms include websites, messaging apps (e.g., Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp or Slack).
  4. Develop your chatbot: Depending on your technical capabilities and budget, you can choose to build your own chatbot, leverage a no-code/low-code platform, rely on third-party provider chatbot services or use pre-built chatbot templates.
  5. Design conversational flows: Create conversational scripts and flows for your chatbot that will move customers in desired directions based on expected customer queries. Define how it will greet users, respond to common queries and handle complex interactions. Design a user-friendly interface and a distinct personality.
  6. Create content: Use knowledge bases and other informational resources to populate your chatbot with relevant and engaging content. Offer value to users by providing information and solving problems.
  7. Test and optimize: Conduct thorough testing to identify and address any issues or bottlenecks in the user experience. Continuously optimize your chatbot's responses based on user feedback and metrics.
  8. Integrate with other channels: Integrate your chatbot with other marketing channels. Ensure a seamless user experience across all touchpoints.
  9. Iterate and improve: Use the insights gained from data analysis to make continuous improvements to your chatbot and marketing strategy. Adapt to changing customer needs and trends.
Chatbots versus conversational AI

We’ve had chatbots for decades, but only recently has true conversational AI been deployed in the marketplace. Chatbots and conversational AI are related technologies used for automated interactions with users, but they have varying capabilities.

Chatbots have narrow functionality. They’re designed for specific, predefined tasks or functions, such as answering FAQs, providing customer support or guiding users through a specific process. They excel at handling routine and straightforward tasks. Many chatbots operate based on predefined rules and decision trees. They follow a set of instructions or scripts to respond to user inputs. Chatbots may have limited natural language processing (NLP) capabilities and may struggle with understanding and responding to complex or context-rich language. They’re often less adaptive and may not handle unexpected or unscripted user queries well. They may not learn or improve their responses over time. Chatbots are typically built for a single-purpose application, such as booking a hotel room or answering common questions related to a specific product or service. But on the plus side, chatbots tend to be less complex to develop and deploy, making them suitable for straightforward tasks and applications.

Virtual assistants powered by conversational AI, on the other hand, have a more comprehensive range of capabilities. They can handle a wide variety of tasks, from answering questions to conducting more complex, dynamic conversations. Conversational AI relies on artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to understand and generate responses much closer to those one might expect from a real person. It can adapt to user inputs and context dynamically. Virtual assistants often have deep NLP capabilities, enabling them to comprehend and generate human-like text or speech responses effectively. They can learn from user interactions and improve over time. They may employ reinforcement learning or other techniques to enhance their performance.

Ultimately, conversational AI's ability to handle complexity, learn from interactions and serve multiple purposes across all silos makes it a compelling choice for large organizations seeking to stay competitive and offer better customer experiences. Chatbot capabilities are primitive compared to a conversational AI platform, and chatbots are essentially now seen as dated and limited antecedents to the exciting trends happening with AI in conversational marketing today.

