What is customer engagement?

Customer expectations have increased in recent years, leading customers to more quickly change brand loyalty. A 2024 IBM retail study found 77% of consumers across all income groups say they make tradeoffs when prices are too high. As such, organizations often need to prioritize their customer engagement efforts across the customer lifecycle to keep customers happy.

According to Salesforce1 (link resides outside ibm.com), 80% of customers value the experience an organization provides as much as the products and services they sell. Organizations need to connect with customers throughout their omnichannel customer journeys, from in-store interactions to social media, email, forums and contact centers. Providing omnichannel customer service is the best way to provide successful customer engagement throughout the customer journey.

Some customers increasingly want a deeper emotional connection with the companies from which they buy products and services. Other customers just want the items that they purchase to work without any issues.

Effective customer engagement helps organizations recruit new customers and retain their existing customers.