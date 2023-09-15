What is conversational marketing?

From lead generation and better customer relationship management (crm), to stronger email marketing programs, digital marketing campaigns, shorter sales cycles and the automation of time-consuming tasks, there are many reasons for businesses to invest in a conversational marketing program. Here are some of the most popular benefits:

More personalized customer interactions: Today, because of the proliferation of smartphones, messaging apps and social networking, customers have come to expect a highly personalized experience when they interact with their favorite brands and companies. They demand accurate, open and friendly communication and reward enterprises who deliver this in their digital experiences. In-person, customer service can only go so far though, and to cope with these rising demands, more enterprises are turning to AI-enhanced chatbots and voice agents to deliver a more personalized experience. These tools, built on deep learning (DL), machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) models, can understand customer questions and often answer them with the same accuracy as a human.

Improved customer-support: Customers are often frustrated when they can’t find basic information such as accurate product descriptions or hours of business on a website. Conversational marketing offers a proactive solution to this problem, answering a host of commonly asked questions and only routing support tickets to customer service representatives that are too complex for it to handle. Automated chatbots can help customers solve a variety of problems such as booking an appointment, returning an unwanted item or making a purchase.

Reduced costs: AI-enhanced conversational marketing helps organizations meet customer demand while still reducing the overhead costs associated with running an effective support team. AI-enhanced chatbots and voice agents deliver automated, self-service support across many customer channels and touchpoints, reducing the number of staff needed on the team.

Shorter sales cycles: Conversational marketing helps sales teams move more leads through the sales funnel, faster, while also helping the customer build a stronger relationship with the brand or business at every stage. AI-automated chatbots improve the nurture process by responding in real-time to customer concerns, offering up timely, relevant content and communicating effectively via chat, text, email or whatever platform the customer prefers.