Here are six AI-based customer service trends that will help provide better customer service across the entire customer journey.

Generative AI-based customer service team training

All talent development will benefit from personalized training built on generative AI, but customer service training will see specific benefits. As issues can vary from customer to customer, customer service reps will need to remain agile when assisting customers. By using generative AI to train unique scenarios that could occur in real situations, reps will be more adept at handling whatever customer issue comes their way.

AI-driven personalization

Organizations looking to increase customer satisfaction should look to meet those customers’ needs before an issue occurs. For example, an organization can use AI to send personalized emails to new customers explaining the benefits and uses of their new products based on the customer profile.

Generative AI call scripts

Organizations are increasingly creating the ability for agents to interact directly with tech applications to deliver instant assistance to customers. Some customers will still want to talk to a human, but those customer service agents at call centers are increasingly enhanced by generative AI scripts and workflows that can update in real-time. This way, customer care representatives have updated information on hand so they can confidently solve the customer’s issue.

Conversational AI bots

Traditional chatbots, while helpful, are somewhat limited by the static scripts on which they are programmed. Conversational AI bots will be better able to react to inputs from customers and update in real-time with new information. These bots get closer to feeling like a human interaction and are more likely to effectively help customers. They will provide a more engaging and personalized experience for customers who prefer self-service tools.

AI-driven insights from customer data

AI excels at finding patterns in data that would either take humans too long to unearth or might otherwise go undetected. Organizations can use AI to analyze the complete history of omnichannel customer experience from customer service call transcripts, emails, social media and forum posts and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms to make smarter decisions. It can also feed back data if customers repeatedly misuse the product; in this case, the organization can create more specific instructions that warn against using the solution incorrectly.

Generative AI-based frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Organizations can no longer draft FAQs based on their own knowledge and forget about updating them for months or years. In our fast-paced world, FAQs need to update constantly, to reflect new issues or uses of the solution. Organizations can use AI to analyze customer calls, emails and social media posts to compile the most frequent questions. Then generative AI tools can utilize the customer care playbook to create the most helpful responses to help with customer retention.