What is ecommerce?

Since the first item was sold over the internet in the 1990s, ecommerce has transformed how organizations do business across borders, thus reshaping the global economy. The expectation that businesses operate at least somewhat online—for example, bidding for contracts on a government portal or receiving funds through a mobile payment processor—has come to shape how the economy operates today. And in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global ecommerce market has grown exponentially. As of 2021, the ecommerce market had grown to represent USD 26.7 trillion.1

In the last 30 years, the online retail sector has come to encompass far more than just a small business selling goods in a browser-based ecommerce store. To compete and flourish in this vast ecosystem, organizations have deeply integrated ecommerce solutions with many of their business processes, allowing for holistic customer experiences across platforms and optimizations like automation and conversational analytics.