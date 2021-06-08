What is order management?

Order management touches virtually every system and process in the supply chain. Most companies no longer contain order management within their organization. They involve multiple partners, such as parts and components suppliers, assembly and packaging services or distribution centers — making it easy to lose visibility and control of an order. This results in costly manual processes to complete and deliver the order without errors. An OMS can help control costs and generate revenue by automating manual processes and reducing errors.



Externally, order management has a direct impact on how a customer perceives a business or brand. In an omnichannel environment, customers expect a seamless experience. A customer may order online but have questions and complete the order through a call center. As the order is being fulfilled, the customer expects to see updates like emails along the way. If there is a problem, they may want to return it through a physical channel such as a store. Each point in the journey presents an opportunity to provide a great customer experience and boost retention and revenue. The omnichannel journey also presents opportunities to make up-sell and cross-sell recommendations and grow revenue.