What is order management?

Order management is the tracking of orders from inception to fulfillment, and the management of the people, processes, and data connected to the order.
An order management system (OMS) is a digital way to manage the lifecycle of an order.¹ It tracks all the information and processes, including order entry, inventory management, fulfillment, and after-sales service. An OMS offers visibility to both the business and the buyer. Organizations can have near real-time insight into inventories and customers can check that when an order will arrive.
The customer places the order through an automated form. A sales team member checks the details and confirms the order.
A warehouse employee confirms shipping details, generates an invoice and fulfills the order — pick, pack, and ship.
Inventory levels are monitored as they fluctuate with the demands of the business.
Order management touches virtually every system and process in the supply chain. Most companies no longer contain order management within their organization. They involve multiple partners, such as parts and components suppliers, assembly and packaging services or distribution centers — making it easy to lose visibility and control of an order. This results in costly manual processes to complete and deliver the order without errors. An OMS can help control costs and generate revenue by automating manual processes and reducing errors.
Externally, order management has a direct impact on how a customer perceives a business or brand. In an omnichannel environment, customers expect a seamless experience. A customer may order online but have questions and complete the order through a call center. As the order is being fulfilled, the customer expects to see updates like emails along the way. If there is a problem, they may want to return it through a physical channel such as a store. Each point in the journey presents an opportunity to provide a great customer experience and boost retention and revenue. The omnichannel journey also presents opportunities to make up-sell and cross-sell recommendations and grow revenue.
View the entire supply chain and isolate events to anticipate problems and develop more efficient processes.
Tune order management processes to an organization’s business rules and performance goals.
Break orders or events into unique work items that can be channeled to the appropriate systems or resources.
Get a single view of inventory, see what’s in stock, in transit and current demand levels — reducing the need to expedite shipments or maintain excessive safety stock.
Match delivery commitments to inventory, resources, and skills; allow service requests to be addressed more efficiently.
Give customer-facing personnel a view of the customer, back-end inventory, and resources so they can run transactions more efficiently.
Analyze data and recommend options that consider how and where customers want orders that are shipped, time-to-delivery, and cost.
Order management can quickly become complex, particularly when large volumes or multiple sales and distribution channels are considered. These trends add to the complexity:
Computerized order management systems (OMSs) have evolved to handle this growing complexity and help process orders more efficiently and profitably.
At the heart of an OMS is the distributed order management (DOM) capability, software that enables an OMS to intelligently route orders to the optimum destinations or resources for fulfillment. DOM is critical to managing the business processes associated with an order and helps deliver a seamless customer experience across channels.
