Pandora began the initiative in 2018 – 2019 with a pilot covering the US and Canada, and another for the Australia-New Zealand market assisted by IBM Business Partner Publicis Sapient. The pilots created a cornerstone platform powered by Salesforce Commerce Cloud as the customer-facing front end and Sterling™ Order Management on Cloud, a SaaS solution for optimizing inventory and fulfillment.

The platform linked order management with systems for sales, warehousing, distribution and the contact center. This gave Pandora personnel insights into inventory and orders in real time, while an intelligent and automated fulfillment engine shipped orders to customers as quickly and cost effectively as possible.

The Sterling platform can power omnichannel functions such as order online, pickup in store (click and collect) and virtual queuing, which notifies customers when an order is ready for pickup. And inventory visibility offers the potential to use stores as mini-distribution centers for online orders.

With the pilots creating a sound operational template, in early 2020 Pandora planned to extend the platform to Europe. Then the pandemic hit, causing stores to close and making e-commerce even more essential. The Pandora team responded by turbocharging its transformation. It established a Digital Hub unit of some 100 technical specialists in Copenhagen, whose task was to further enhance the digital experience and drive e-commerce sales.

All newly onboarded digital and technology talent at the Digital Hub and across the globe added significant capabilities to the foundational platform. In selected markets, a chatbot supplemented call-center personnel. Sales colleagues working from home assisted customers over webcams. Augmented reality let customers try on items online. In addition, the majority of the stores were operational and Pandora.net, the online platform, offered features like click and collect as well as engraving.

All these features were successfully developed and implemented by Pandora’s digital and technology team in just a few months to be ready for peak season amidst the pandemic.

“Click and collect is an important feature because it supports personalization, providing the ability for customers to choose to collect online purchases from a nearby store, instead of waiting for them to be delivered,” says Uttamchandani.