The IBM® Envizi™ Supply Chain Intelligence module captures and aggregates high-volume supplier and product-level transaction data for Scope 3 emissions and reporting, with a focus on Category 1 – Purchased Goods & Services.

Transactional data, including spend, is directly integrated from ERP and financial accounting systems. The embedded emissions calculation engine automates Scope 3 emissions calculation for individual order lines, prioritizing supplier-specific PCF data when available; otherwise, average data or spend-based emissions factors are used. Analytics tools deliver insights to underpin emissions reduction activities.

Designed for scalability, the ESG supply chain software manages large datasets to evolve with organizational needs. It streamlines supplier collaboration and integrates advanced carbon accounting within a software suite that covers all Scope 1, 2 and 3 categories.