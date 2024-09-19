What is a customer journey map? 

While customer journey maps differ depending on an organization's specific needs and business goals, common steps in the customer journey mapping process include:



Set clear objectives

Gather customer data

Create customer personas

Identify key stages

Determine touchpoints and channels

Highlight emotions and pain points

Validate the journey

Act on insights

Set clear objectives: Before creating a map, an organization typically establishes precisely what it hopes to achieve. Sales, marketing and product leaders might initially brainstorm which processes they would like to improve. Areas of focus might include optimizing the purchasing process, understanding why customers abandon a service or creating better onboarding processes to improve customer loyalty. During this phase, an organization might introduce specific KPIs it is hoping to improve.

Gather customer data: To build an accurate map, an organization typically collects data from multiple sources including customer feedback, surveys, interviews, chat transcripts, support logs and web analytics. This helps the brand to see the decision-making process from the customer’s point of view.

Create customer personas: Buyer personas are fictional, yet data-driven, representations of different customer types. They highlight customer demographics, motivations and behaviors to provide context for the customer journey. With advanced customer analytics and automation, customer personas have become more precise, allowing organizations to segment customers based on more granular behaviors and locations. Using these personas, a brand might choose to focus a customer journey map on a specific target audience it hopes to capture.

Identify key stages: During this step, an organization defines the critical stages in its customer journey. This might span from awareness to postpurchase, focus solely on the postpurchase follow-up stage, or include any journey specific to a product or feature.

Determine touchpoints and channels: During this phase, an organization identifies where and how customers interact with its brand. This might include advertisements, email campaigns, social media, customer support or a mobile app.

Highlight emotions and pain points: During this step, an organization analyzes customer data to understand the emotional highs and lows customers experience at each stage. For example, frustration during onboarding or satisfaction after resolving an issue can provide valuable insights.

Validate the journey: Once the map is created, an organization might validate it with real-life customers or through testing. This can help confirm that the customer experience map accurately represents the customer experience.

Act on insights: Once a map is validated, an organization can use it to drive improvements. At this stage, a brand might opt to enhance communication at critical touchpoints, shift resources to postpurchase experiences or invest in new technology to make the journey smoother.