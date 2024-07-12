What is employee communication?

Proactive and multichannel employee communication, like other aspects of the employee experience, has become exponentially more important in recent years. Less than a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, Gallup reported 56% of employees in the United States worked in an entirely remote environment.1 This led to organizations having to rely heavily on digital-first employee communication tools such as email and Slack.

While many workers have returned to the office, the global paradigm has shifted: 39% of knowledge workers around the world operate in a hybrid environment, according to the consultancy Gartner.2 Concurrently, many companies have begun to source their talent globally, taking advantage of the borderless nature of the mobile workforce.3

In the modern global economy, organizations are communicating with a more diverse group of employees who might be working from multiple locations, across time zones. In this new paradigm, effective employee communication channels increase employee engagement and maintain a cohesive company culture across a plurality of platforms.

Remote employees might receive communication from several digital services and collaboration tools in real-time, from employee portals to video conferencing software. These rapid changes to the global workforce have created an environment in which leaders at large organizations typically manage far more types of communication than in the past.

Today, effective employee communication is a cornerstone of organizational success: As a recent report from the IBM Institute for Business Value found, organizations delivering top employee experiences outperform others on revenue growth by 31%. By fostering open, clear and consistent communication channels organizations can enhance employee engagement, collaboration and productivity, reducing turnover and developing key talent.