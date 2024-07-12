What is employee communication?

Published: 12 July 2024
Contributors: Molly Hayes, Amanda Downie
Employee communication refers to the exchange of information, ideas, feelings and feedback between employees and management within an organization. Effective employee communication fosters a positive work environment, facilitates employee engagement, helps build trust and drives productivity. A cohesive employee communication strategy is critical for a business’ long-term success.
Where internal communication refers to any exchange between employees, employee communication typically refers to interactions between team members and their managers or organizational leadership. Executed effectively, both types of communication enhance the employee experience, increasing retention and creating a positive working environment.
Employee communication typically takes place over multiple channels to provide a seamless and unified experience to employees. Some examples of employee communication might include:
Proactive and multichannel employee communication, like other aspects of the employee experience, has become exponentially more important in recent years. Less than a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, Gallup reported 56% of employees in the United States worked in an entirely remote environment.1 This led to organizations having to rely heavily on digital-first employee communication tools such as email and Slack.
While many workers have returned to the office, the global paradigm has shifted: 39% of knowledge workers around the world operate in a hybrid environment, according to the consultancy Gartner.2 Concurrently, many companies have begun to source their talent globally, taking advantage of the borderless nature of the mobile workforce.3
In the modern global economy, organizations are communicating with a more diverse group of employees who might be working from multiple locations, across time zones. In this new paradigm, effective employee communication channels increase employee engagement and maintain a cohesive company culture across a plurality of platforms.
Remote employees might receive communication from several digital services and collaboration tools in real-time, from employee portals to video conferencing software. These rapid changes to the global workforce have created an environment in which leaders at large organizations typically manage far more types of communication than in the past.
Today, effective employee communication is a cornerstone of organizational success: As a recent report from the IBM Institute for Business Value found, organizations delivering top employee experiences outperform others on revenue growth by 31%. By fostering open, clear and consistent communication channels organizations can enhance employee engagement, collaboration and productivity, reducing turnover and developing key talent.
A holistic, multiplatform internal communication strategy increases employee engagement and unifies a business around a cohesive organizational culture and high-priority initiatives. Some potential employee communication benefits include:
According to a recent survey from the IBM Institute for Business Value, over 70% of employees value flexibility and work-life balance in their careers. Effective employee communication fosters a people-centric workplace, allowing organizations to recruit and retain valuable talent.
This includes meetings, one-on-one discussions and informal conversations, which allow for immediate feedback and personalized interactions.
Written employee communication can include emails, memos, newsletters, performance reviews and reports. These provide a record of employee communication and can be useful for detailed and formal comms. Employees also communicate with leadership through surveys and other forms of written communication, providing feedback and recommendations to improve the employee experience.
This type of communication involves the use of digital tools such as intranets, collaboration platforms (for example, Microsoft Teams or Slack), and occasionally social media. Digital communication encourages employees to access the information they need in real-time, allowing for more agile and immediate workflows.
For global organizations employing workers across time zones, digital communication offers a flexible way to share information regardless of location. The plethora of digital technologies used to communicate with employees also grants leadership more access—for example, over mobile apps in the field—whether information exchange takes place one-on-one or across a team.
Today’s organizations use multiple platforms and communication methods to reach employees, from internal intranets to mobile apps. Typically, a company engages multiple technologies concurrently to provide employees with information where and when they need it. Common employee communication technologies include:
Email is a fundamental tool for both formal and informal employee communication, allowing for daily comms and asynchronous messaging. It is often used for sharing documents and sending announcements across a company or department.
Instant messaging platforms such as Slack and Microsoft Teams facilitate rapid, informal communication among employees. They can be used for team- or organization-wide collaboration, quick answers to questions, and to share status updates.
Video conferencing tools—such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams or Google Meet—enable face-to-face virtual meetings, webinars or conferences. They can be used for training sessions, remote meetings and company-wide town halls.
Some organizations use internal websites or portals that can serve as a central hub for company information and resources. Platforms such as SharePoint and Confluence support multiple integrations, allowing organizations to customize their platforms for internal intranet use. These platforms typically act as a one-stop-shop for organizational comms, hosting policies, procedures, internal news, employee directories and collaborative tools.
In the last decade several employee communication platforms have combined various employee communications tools, from document sharing to project management, to unify the employee experience. Companies such as Microsoft Teams, Trello and Asana support project collaboration, task management, multieditor document management and team communication.
Comprehensive platforms like SAP SuccessFactors and Oracle HCM Cloud offer provide employees with access to HR services. These portals allow employees to view pay slips, access company policies, and engage with onboarding resources in a centralized hub.
Recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have improved internal communication tools by offloading routine tasks and rapidly responding to employee needs. With the strategic deployment of AI in employee communication, managers and human resources departments can free up time and resources to focus on the human relationships at the core of a business. Some of these applications include:
AI-driven chatbots and virtual assistants can handle routine queries and tasks. These tools can answer frequently asked questions during the onboarding process, helping new hires navigate the organization. They can also provide information on routine HR queries such as benefits and leave policies. These tools can reduce long wait times—which contribute to employee frustration—and reduce the administrative burden on HR professionals.
AI can tailor routine employee communication to individual employees based on their preferences and behavior, delivering personalized learning materials and updates. In today’s borderless workforce, AI can also translate communications into multiple languages, delivering company news feeds or crucial notifications into an employee’s native tongue.
Some organizations use AI to perform sentiment analysis, deploying natural language processing (NLP) to glean insights from large-scale surveys and feedback forms. These technologies can also analyze internal opportunities that would best suit an employee based on their experience and expertise, providing recommendations to HR professionals and helping top internal advance.
Communication with employees requires significant paperwork and overall maintenance. Using AI, organizations can automatically manage the scheduling the meetings and interviews, create new employee accounts, and send routine communications to help ensure consistency across the employee experience.
Effective internal communication involves consistent, timely and human-centric messaging that encourages employees to share information as well as receive it. A cohesive employee communication strategy ensures a single organization-wide vision and facilitates consensus on key performance indicators (KPIs.)
Ideally, an employee communication strategy also uses feedback to create dynamic and responsive employee experiences across multiple channels. To foster a productive and engaged working environment, some steps leaders can take to enhance communication across an organization include:
In a hybrid and mobile-first world, effective employee communication takes place across multiple channels, including face-to-face meetings, video conferencing, digital platforms and organization-wide meetings. In addition to making messages accessible to employees in different locations at different times, a plurality of channels promotes diversity of communication styles.
Effective leaders create an environment where employees feel supported when sharing ideas, feedback and concerns. This might involve actively soliciting feedback or engaging in routine, informal conversation about the effectiveness of day-to-day operations. Some organizations might opt to highlight successful instances of employee feedback to encourage further input and demonstrate the importance of two-way communication.
Successful employee communication provides exactly the right information to the right people at the right time. To avoid information overload, effective leaders strive to provide concise and actionable data to employees—and reduce the number of erroneous messages an employee might receive.
Whether an organization uses an internal intranet, an ERP platform or a messaging platform, successful leaders strive toward a seamless user experience.
Using a combination of internal audits and employee feedback, an organization might opt to periodically review communication practices to identify what’s working and where there might be room for improvement.
Effective employee communication strategies directly correlate with a business’ success; the more employees feel supported and engaged, the stronger customer satisfaction tends to be (link resides outside ibm.com). According to the IBM Institute for Business Value, employee well-being is a major priority for 77% of outperforming company CEOs. Various concrete metrics can help leaders assess the strength of their employee communication strategy. Some of these data points include:
IBM® champions a human-centric approach to employee experience. Let IBM Consulting® help you reimainge internal and customer-facing processes with strategic operations, platform implementation, design and managed services to significantly improve employee communication and satisfaction.
Collaborate with IBM Consulting experts to recruit, retain and develop the skills and talent you need to compete in the new AI era. With IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate, your organization can meet the unique needs of your entire HR department.
IBM watsonx Assistant uses large language models and best-in-class conversational AI to provide easy access to HR policies and deliver accurate responses to employees. Using watsonx Assistant, HR chatbots can be quickly configured to learn about your business policies and integrate with your technology solutions.
Today, every product is a digital product, and every company is selling a digital experience—to employees as much as consumers. Learn how CEOs can stay on top of the shifting landscape.
Explore how leaders can create a culture focused on growth mindset and learning through the successful implementation of AI.
Learn how IBM helped AusNet evaluate its human resources platform to support the well-being of its employees — and build a future built on trust.
Explore how watsonx Orchestrate helps simplify tasks and streamline work with ease through a hands-on demo.
See watsonx Assistant in action by navigating a bank's fictional website.
Explore how leading companies can rewrite the employee experience with advocacy and AI.
