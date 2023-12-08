What is SAP SuccessFactors?

SAP SuccessFactors’s HXM suite is built to manage nearly every aspect of the HR process. In addition to core HR functions like payroll and benefits, the platform facilitates advanced employee experience management with tools for work-life balance assessment and succession planning. Using SAP SuccessFactors solutions, managers can also gain increased insight into workforce trends.

Key features of SAP SuccessFactors include:

Compensation: SAP’s SuccessFactors Compensation platform helps managers build and organize compensation programs, automating and simplifying employee rewards.

Continuous performance management (CPM): Using SuccessFactors, managers can have continuous visibility into employee activities, providing timely feedback on pertinent topics and questions. Using this system, employees can mark achievements that are then linked to performance and development goals.

Employee Central: SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central is SAP’s human resources information system (HRIS). It allows organizations to standardize HR processes, manage user profiles and organizational charts and administer benefits. The HRIS includes self-service tools and employee alerts.

Employee Central payroll: SAP SuccessFactors's cloud-based payroll management system automates the payroll process and provides advanced analytics, reducing errors and ensuring payments are handled in a timely way.

Employee Central Service Center: Using the Employee Central Service Center, employees have direct access to their organization's HR experts and personalized policy information from any device.

Learning: Organizations use SuccessFactors’s AI-powered learning management system (LMS) to create customized engagement scenarios and surface new employee development opportunities.

Onboarding: SAP’s onboarding software simplifies the process of bringing on new hires, providing dashboards and customized trainings alongside built-in electronic forms.

Performance and goal management: SuccessFactors's performance and goals tools provide advanced analytics for measuring team productivity and the opportunity for ongoing feedback, improving employee performance.

Recruiting: Organizations use SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting to attract, identify and hire talent. The software’s applicant tracking system and automated systems integrate with other data streams, allowing managers to track both the short- and long-term effects of recruiting efforts.

Reporting and analytics: SuccessFactors features advanced HR analytics for accurate and timely intelligence, allowing managers to answer workforce-related questions quickly and uncover broad HR trends.

Succession and development: Using SuccessFactors's succession planning tools, organizations can identify promising internal candidates and objectively assess employee performance, developing key talent.

Work-life: Using SuccessFactors's work-life assessments and dashboards, employees can track their well-being and complete activities to maintain healthy practices at work. These human experience management tools are also available to managers, who can use them to collate anonymous reports and compare data across different departments.