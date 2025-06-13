AI for human resources (HR)

Help your organization thrive by automating repetitive HR tasks with generative AI, enhancing employee experiences and productivity
Elevate the HR experience

Harness AI-powered agents to ease the burden of repetitive tasks on your HR team, boosting productivity and enabling your HR function to concentrate on the human aspects of human resources.

Benefits
Improve employee experience

Simplify workflows with AI and automation-enabled self-service. Generative AI helps HR teams quickly summarize information and obtain reliable answers in real time, eliminating the need to navigate lengthy policy documents or switch between apps.
Increase administrative productivity

By reducing administrative tasks, AI and automation free up managers, employees, and HR professionals to focus on strategic initiatives like career development, upskilling, performance management, and talent retention.
Enhance recruitment processes

Improve talent acquisition with predictive analytics to optimize job postings that align with business metrics and retention goals. Free up talent acquisition professionals to focus on relationship building instead of manual processes.

AI for HR solutions

Enable self-service with AI agents  

Tackle increasingly complex HR workflows while staying compliant with company policies with AI agents. Use a set of prebuilt AI agents for HR use cases, equipped with tools already connected with common enterprise applications. 
Modernize and transform with consulting services

HR and talent transformation consulting services can lift HR from a compliance center to a value driver. Modernize your HR function and create better employee experiences by making AI central to your strategy.
How CEOs are using expertise and agentic AI to thrive amid turbulence

The 2025 IBM CEO Study reveals five bold mindshifts to turn turbulence into opportunity and fuel reinvention with agentic AI.

AI in the real world 12,000 Hours saved on repetitive tasks such as data-entry and data gathering work in IBM's one quarter alone Read the IBM AskHR story 10-20% Projected growth in staff with help of responsible AI tools and intelligent automation at FloCareer Read the FloCareer story 15% Improved IBM employee satisfaction after implementing AI assistants and agents for event and learning management  Read the IBM HR story

Demos

See how AI assistants and agents can simplify talent acquisition tasks for a smoother, more efficient hiring experience. Interact from the user or builder perspective or request a demo tailored to your organization’s unique needs.
Simplify job requisition tasks with a talent acquisition assistant
Discover how watsonx Orchestrate helps hiring managers streamline job requisition tasks, helping to ensure a smooth and efficient hiring process.
Build a talent acquisition assistant for job requisition
Explore how to build an assistant with watsonx Orchestrate to automate job requisition processes and enhance productivity.

Insights

Hear from our leaders and discover how you can put AI to work and transform HR in your enterprise.

Turn AI challenges into opportunities

A new frontier for the future of work
Put AI to work for HR and talent transformation
Discover how AI agents are redefining automation in HR
Take the next step

Transform your HR department and enterprise with AI-driven innovation.

