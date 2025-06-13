AI for HR solutions

Harness AI-powered agents to ease the burden of repetitive tasks on your HR team, boosting productivity and enabling your HR function to concentrate on the human aspects of human resources.
Simplify workflows with AI and automation-enabled self-service. Generative AI helps HR teams quickly summarize information and obtain reliable answers in real time, eliminating the need to navigate lengthy policy documents or switch between apps.
By reducing administrative tasks, AI and automation free up managers, employees, and HR professionals to focus on strategic initiatives like career development, upskilling, performance management, and talent retention.
Improve talent acquisition with predictive analytics to optimize job postings that align with business metrics and retention goals. Free up talent acquisition professionals to focus on relationship building instead of manual processes.
Tackle increasingly complex HR workflows while staying compliant with company policies with AI agents. Use a set of prebuilt AI agents for HR use cases, equipped with tools already connected with common enterprise applications.
HR and talent transformation consulting services can lift HR from a compliance center to a value driver. Modernize your HR function and create better employee experiences by making AI central to your strategy.
See how AI assistants and agents can simplify talent acquisition tasks for a smoother, more efficient hiring experience. Interact from the user or builder perspective or request a demo tailored to your organization’s unique needs.
Hear from our leaders and discover how you can put AI to work and transform HR in your enterprise.
Transform your HR department and enterprise with AI-driven innovation.