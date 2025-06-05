But given the rapid rise of AI, some business leaders are struggling to adapt. For instance, a recent survey from the IBM Institute for Business Value found that most executives expect AI to change core aspects of their businesses. But half said that their organizations had disconnected technologies given the pace of recent investments, preventing them from unlocking the true value of AI tools. And workplace culture significantly impacts adoption: More than half of CEOs believe that culture change is more important than overcoming technical challenges during a data transformation.

Regardless of how AI-ready business leaders are, these technologies are widely expected to reframe the global labor market. According to the management consultancy McKinsey, up to 30% of hours worked across the US economy could be automated by 2030, with 12 million occupational transitions required by the same year. And, as the World Economic Forum estimates, while over the next few years there might be 85 million job losses across the globe, new technologies could create as many as 97 million new jobs. In short, the skills the average worker possesses will change dramatically over the next ten years.

To prepare for these shifts, proactive companies take a whole-system approach to embracing AI. According to another recent report from the IBM Institute for Business Value, organizations deploying AI at an operational, rather than skills-based, level outperformed their peers by 44% on critical metrics such as employee retention and revenue growth. And increasingly, business leaders are focusing on designing new talent management and training paradigms to foster agile, AI-ready workers.

In the midst of such a fundamental change, stakeholders should approach the current moment as an opportunity to enhance human potential and create resilient systems. Preparing for the future of AI requires careful strategic planning and fostering an organizational culture of change.