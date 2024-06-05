What is Oracle?

It uses SQL for manipulation and querying and was the first database of its kind that is offered for commercial release. The Oracle Database can be run on Linux® or Microsoft Windows.

The Oracle Database features:

Advanced analytics: The Oracle Database supports big data and advanced analytics. Systems can read and process data and run predictive analytics or automated systems, quickly.

High data availability: The Oracle Database is designed for a high level of operational performance with features like data replication, backup and server clustering.

Scalability: The Oracle Database is capable of running on a single server or on a massive distributed database.

Security: The Oracle Database has a range of features to protect privacy and integrity with encryption and security risk monitoring.

The Oracle Database is currently offered9 in four editions, each offering various levels of functionality:

Enterprise edition: Designed for large organizations, Oracle Database Enterprise Edition supports high-volume online transaction processing (OLTP) as well as query-intensive data warehousing. It can be enhanced with a wide variety of Oracle options and packs10 for advanced analytics, security or functionality.

Express edition: Oracle Database Express is the free entry-level edition of the Oracle Database. It is simple to install, easy to manage and can be used on any computer. The edition is designed to easily support upgrades to more advanced Oracle Database products.

Personal edition: This edition of Oracle Database includes nearly all the components of the database’s Enterprise Edition but supports single-use development environments. This edition is a cost-effective way for a software developer to take advantage of Oracle Database’s full functionality.

Standard edition: Oracle Database Standard Edition provides basic Oracle functionality and is well-suited to workgroup, department-level or web applications.

