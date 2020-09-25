Home Hybrid cloud software for a smarter business Hybrid cloud software for a smarter business
Speed your Digital Reinvention® by infusing the intelligence of AI and the agility of hybrid cloud to modernize, predict, automate and add security to your business
Overview
Building a smarter business

Three critical imperatives will determine a smarter, more responsive business:

  • IT will become decentralized, open and secure.
  • Automation will fuel the future of work.
  • Winners will scale the value of data with AI.

 

Our hybrid cloud software helps you achieve these initiatives:

  • Build upon an open, modular services architecture for any cloud.
  • Protect and extend existing investments.
  • Support from an ecosystem of partners.

Our software attributes

Make your business more intelligent, resilient and flexible

Hybrid cloud software Our hybrid cloud software offerings are uniquely designed to help you modernize, predict, automate and secure your business by unlocking the intelligence of AI and the agility of hybrid cloud. Learn more about the hybrid cloud strategy Calculate the value of hybrid cloud for your company
Modernize your IT environment Accelerate, integrate and manage agile IT landscapes from the data center to the edge. Our hybrid cloud software — delivered using IBM Cloud Pak® solutions running on Red Hat® OpenShift® — provides an integrated solution that allows you to build once and deploy anywhere. Explore cloud software
Predict business outcomes Collect, organize and analyze data to infuse AI to shape future outcomes. The AI Ladder™ is our unique methodology, used to help accelerate your journey to AI based on what has been learned from thousands of IBM Watson® engagements. Explore AI software
Automate work processes Improve productivity with AI workflows that help people learn, detect, decide and act. IBM helps you digitize and automate all types of work faster with a set of software and IBM Watson applications tailored to key industries. Explore automation software Learn about IBM Watson solutions
Secure your business Align, protect, and manage threats to your business proactively. IBM can help you quickly integrate your existing security capabilities with our prescriptive approach to drive more security-rich features into the fabric of your business. Explore security software
Our approach Your software is only as good as your ability to integrate it across multiple workflows. IBM will work closely with you to weave together every thread of your operations into a tailored, smarter business. Our approach to software means you can: Build to simplify Consume anywhere Modernize with ease Learn about IBM Watson solutions Learn about IBM Cloud Pak solutions

Client stories

Exxon Mobil

An industry-first app running on IBM Cloud® transforms the customer experience at the gas pump.

 OTTO

IBM solutions help OTTO design and execute multichannel customer campaigns in record time.

Featured products See all products IBM Cloud Paks

Accelerate outcomes by enabling automated, intelligent and secure workflows.

 Explore IBM Cloud Pak solutions IBM Watson AIOps

Use AI and automation to deliver greater reliability with less risk.

 Explore IBM Watson AIOps IBM Watson Assistant

Deliver fast, accurate information across any channel at the scale you and your customers need.

 Explore IBM Watson Assistant IBM Security® Verify Access

Maintain security as you adopt new technologies with risk-based access management.

 Explore IBM Security Verify Access IBM Sterling™

Act with speed and confidence to mitigate disruptions and build resilient supply chain solutions.

 Explore IBM Sterling solutions IBM® Maximo®

Deploy trusted, insight-driven solutions across your brand's entire marketing strategy to help drive results.

 Explore IBM Maximo solutions
Explore other solutions Business operations

Build resilient business operations with intelligence, insights and expertise.

 Blockchain

Accelerate your journey to cloud and become a digital enterprise.

 Supply chain

Act with confidence, mitigate disruptions and build resilient supply chain solutions.
Get started

Learn how IBM hybrid cloud software can help you build a smarter business.

