The IBM® zSecure Suite adds layers of security assurance—including audits, alerts, administration, reporting and authentication—that enhance the security and risk management in IBM Z® hardware, software, virtualization and standard external security managers (ESMs) such as IBM RACF®, CA ACF2 and CA Top Secret.
The zSecure Suite automates security administrative tasks to help increase efficiency and reduce errors, detects internal and external threats, issues near-real-time alert, and monitors compliance.
Automate security administrative tasks to help increase efficiency and reduce errors.
Manage compliance to regulations and standards with effective identity governance.
Detect threats, issue near-real-time alerts and monitor compliance, such as pervasive encryption utilization for GDPR.
Secure strong authentication to strengthen user controls with integration for easy administration.
Enforce mainframe compliance to policies through granular controls for RACF commands.
Detect and report security events and exposures on mainframes for ESMs.
Reduce the overhead of security risk management by monitoring the mainframe for external and internal security threats, including alerts.
Add a user-friendly layer over RACF to help improve administration and reporting.
Save costs by decentralizing RACF administration through a Microsoft Windows-based GUI.
Combine audit and administration functionality for the VM environment.
