The IBM® zSecure Suite adds layers of security assurance—including audits, alerts, administration, reporting and authentication—that enhance the security and risk management in IBM Z® hardware, software, virtualization and standard external security managers (ESMs) such as IBM RACF®, CA ACF2 and CA Top Secret.

The zSecure Suite automates security administrative tasks to help increase efficiency and reduce errors, detects internal and external threats, issues near-real-time alert, and monitors compliance.