The organization exists to serve its members, and every dollar saved is one that can be spent on delivering more value to its member organizations. This philosophy permeates every part of NRECA, including the technology division.

“Cost avoidance is important to us,” says Chuck Boyer, Principal Enterprise Architect for cloud strategy at NRECA.

This mindset of cost avoidance combined with the need to modernize the organization’s applications led NRECA’s leaders to explore migrating to the cloud. In 2020, the organization tested the viability of public cloud, moving select applications to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and evaluating the results. Pleased with the outcome, NRECA’s leaders developed a five-year strategy to implement a hybrid cloud architecture for the organization.

“We had three reasons for moving to the cloud: to avoid purchasing hardware for our data center; to improve our business-continuity and disaster-recovery capabilities; and over the long-term, to make our applications more elastic, resilient and scalable,” Boyer says.

During 2021, NRECA migrated one third of its applications to AWS. The migration went well, but soon the technology leaders recognized they needed more visibility into their cloud expenses. Boyer noted there was concern about managing cloud spend and preventing cost overruns as well as allocating shared costs across the different groups in the organization.

NRECA’s organizational structure added to the complexity of these challenges. To attribute costs accurately, the IT leaders needed to apply specific business rules across a combination of accounts and resource tags every month.

“Coming from a data center environment, we were very hardware-centric,” Boyer says. “But moving to the cloud, we were now becoming resource-centric. We had to figure out what resources we were using and how much they cost, and then determine the total cost of ownership of a particular application so we could calculate return on investment.”

To help them realize their goals, NRECA’s IT leaders contacted Apptio. They were aware that Cloudability enables organizations to fully allocate cloud spend, optimize costs and correlate cloud spend with business value, and they wanted to explore the product’s capabilities. After a pilot project, NRECA’s leaders decided to purchase Cloudability in September 2021. “We were focused on controlling our cost, but the scope and breadth of the Apptio portfolio, including the integration options with other products, were also drivers in our decision,” Boyer says.