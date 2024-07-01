Organizations today have hundreds - if not thousands - of applications across their business managing all of their day-to-day operations without a consistent integration approach. This presents a significant challenge for businesses who want to resolve data silos, inefficient workflows, and system limitations for information sharing.

IBM iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) capabilities can help. We provide an intuitive and modular approach to seamlessly integrating and connecting all your applications and data no matter where they reside. With flexible tools for application integration, data integration, B2B integration and process automation, organizations can: