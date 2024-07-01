Organizations today have hundreds - if not thousands - of applications across their business managing all of their day-to-day operations without a consistent integration approach. This presents a significant challenge for businesses who want to resolve data silos, inefficient workflows, and system limitations for information sharing.
IBM iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) capabilities can help. We provide an intuitive and modular approach to seamlessly integrating and connecting all your applications and data no matter where they reside. With flexible tools for application integration, data integration, B2B integration and process automation, organizations can:
On July 1, IBM acquired webMethods, bringing Integration Platform as a Service (iPaas) capabilities to IBM’s Automation solutions. The webMethods iPaaS enables users to deploy and execute integrations anywhere, while still including outputs in unified integration flows. This helps global organizations meet local data sovereignty requirements while driving enterprise-wide innovation and taking advantage of centralized management. IBM plans to extend the webMethods iPaaS to support the IBM integration products, giving current customers a path to multi-cloud hybrid integration. Attend this webinar for a brief introduction to the acquisition and see webMethods in action.
Leverage hundreds of prebuilt connectors and templates, with a simple, no-code authoring experience for building, securing and managing flows between all of your applications.
Seamlessly move between no, low, and high code tooling to collaboratively build solutions for all your business needs and provide readily consumable and governed data anytime, anywhere.
Unlock unified visibility on a single platform for customers, suppliers and business partners to reduce costs and automate b2b processes across the enterprise.
Orchestrate and manage work between human and systems with the use of digital skills to maximize business performance.
Accelerate expansion into new digital channels and provide faster fulfillment, with real-time updates on order status for suppliers and distributors. Easily aggregate data across all routes and make it accessible to users for business reporting and data analysis so you can react make immediate changes to merchandise and product lines.
Optimize your approach to risk assessment with rapid data validation across dozens of sources to eliminate potential fraud or misinformation. iPaaS enables risk analysts to detect and flag errors sooner to avoid potential financial losses by providing reliable integration uptime, auditability, data lineage and monitoring.
Connect and exchange data seamlessly between distributors, manufacturers and other key partners with predefined EDIs. Self-service access and capabilities for distributors, including PO dashboards and full visibility into individual catalogs frees up valuable time for distributors and manufacturing customer service reps alike.
Expedite your onboarding process and accelerate time to respond by automating and streamlining critical business tasks like offer letter and I9 validation. Shift your HR team’s focus from repetitive manual tasks to high value work with intelligent automation to optimize process completion, data transformation for faster processing, and bulk archive for reporting and compliance.
Secure and manage APIs through their entire lifecycle across multiple cloud and on-premises environments.
A fully composable solution that enables businesses to accelerate their event-driven efforts, wherever they are on their journey.
Proven messaging for hybrid and multi-cloud environments that’s high-performance and security-rich.
Build a trusted data pipeline with a modernized ETL tool on a cloud-native insight platform.
Simplify your data landscape with a universal query engine that accesses your disparate data sources.
Real time data synchronization between data stores.
Trusted, multi enterprise cloud-based business network to streamline, automate and fully digitize B2B transitions, augmenting the power of EDI with API capabilities.
Automate your digital workflows to increase productivity, efficiency and insights — on premises or on cloud.
Hand off tedious tasks to Watson and never work the same way again.
Norwegian dairy company goes from ad hoc integrations to streamlined operations, connecting across 7,000 dairy farms and 30 processing plants.
This hair care franchise is aiming to grow its workforce by 30% and improve employee productivity and engagement using responsible AI and intelligent automation.
Change Machine, a nonprofit tech organization, engaged IBM to create an AI-powered recommendation engine that capitalizes on data to help financial coaches share inclusive and equitable fintech products most relevant to customers’ goals.
Fuels real-time transactions with the new B2B API, a hybrid approach to connecting customers made easy within a single business network.
