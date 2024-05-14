Home Z software Z developer tools Test Accelerator for Z IBM Test Accelerator for Z

Simplify z/OS application testing and accelerate quality goals

Read the solution brief

IBM Test Accelerator for Z is a test automation and test generation framework with support for on-demand virtual z/OS dev and test environments. 

Discover IBM Test Accelerator for Z, designed specifically for z/OS developers and testers. Improve your testing process with automated unit testing, early integration testing, and seamless integration into your automated build system.

IBM Test Accelerator for Z unique advantages are: easily creating isolated virtual development and testing environments. These environments can run IBM z/OS software and middleware on Linux on Z and x86 platforms, enabling your teams to smoothly integrate continuous integration practices into their automated workflow.
Future of test automation for Z hybrid applications

Join us virtually on Tuesday, 25 June 2024, at 12:00 PM EDT to discover solutions that enable teams to implement testing and continuous integration practices seamlessly into their automated pipeline.
Benefits Detect earlier. Resolve faster.

Cover unit to integration testing with this comprehensive testing solution for z/OS applications.

 Accelerated code coverage

Run tests automatically by using data for hard-to-test program paths.

 Flexible infrastructure

Spin up z/OS instances for Dev and Test purposes in minutes, whether on Linux on IBM Z® or on Intel x86 platforms.
Features
Early Development Testing for z/OS Early Development Testing for z/OS facilitates the creation and execution of reusable unit and early integration tests, eliminating the need to deploy to target environments. Furthermore, it aids teams in accelerating test coverage for alternate or error paths.
Integration Test Builder for z/OS Integration Test Builder for z/OS accelerates automation of deployable integration tests.
On-demand Dev and Test for z/OS The On-demand Dev and Test environment for z/OS empowers individuals or teams to rapidly provision z/OS instances for development and testing via GUI or APIs. These instances can be sourced from either a z/OS Dev and Test Stock image or a custom image.
Use cases Automated unit and early integration testing

Automate unit and early integration testing for z/OS developers, covering batch, CICS Transaction Server and IMS programs at the early stages of the development lifecycle. Developers can record tests for programs, transactions or batch jobs and run without deploying artifacts to target environments. These tests are run by using the new Dynamic Test Engine for z/OS.

 Test generation for z/OS applications

Experience an intuitive user interface that is designed for developers and testers alike, facilitating the recording and generation of automated unit tests, early integration tests and deployable integration tests.

 CI/CD pipeline integration

Test artifacts are versioned to allow for the storage of recorded tests within a Source Code Management tool, facilitating seamless integration of tests into a continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline.

 Early error identification

Identify defects earlier through automated unit and early integration testing. The Dynamic Test Engine for z/OS seamlessly integrates with the IBM z/OS Debugger, enabling easy debugging and code coverage collection during test execution.

 Test in a virtual environment

Run tests within an isolated, customizable z/OS virtual environment tailored to your specific enterprise requirements, whether driven by considerations such as cost, availability, performance or security. These z/OS virtual environments can be rapidly provisioned either on Linux on IBM Z or an x86 server.
Resources Simplify z/OS application testing

Read how IBM Test Accelerator for Z streamlines z/OS application testing, offering automated solutions to enhance quality assurance processes. Elevate your testing regimen and achieve your quality goals faster than ever.

 Introducing the IBM Test Accelerator for Z

Explore the latest innovation from IBM, the Test Accelerator for Z, designed to streamline testing processes for z/OS applications. Learn how this powerful tool can revolutionize your testing workflow and accelerate your development cycle.

 Z DevOps Talks

Listen in as Chris Sayles discusses with Z DevOps experts how IBM is embracing open source technologies, making the mainframe more accessible, and designing new and better ways of developing and operating for the cloud-native and veteran community.

 Join the Automated Testing community

Browse blogs that will help you gain an understanding of how to build an automated testing process to enable continuous integration of your hybrid cloud applications including z/OS.
Related products IBM Developer for z/OS

Develop z/OS applications with a choice of popular IDE’s to code and build apps which can then be tested with IBM Test Accelerator for Z in an automated continuous integration practice.

 IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z

Modernize mainframe apps with generative AI and use improved testing to deliver effective high-quality results.

 IBM DevOps Test

Enable post-deployment testing to complete the testing process and integration.

 Explore all DevOps products for IBM Z
Take the next step

Discover IBM Test Accelerator for IBM Z. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.

 Explore product documentation
More ways to explore Documentation Support IBM Redbooks Support and services Global financing Flexible pricing Education and training Community Developer community Business Partners Resources