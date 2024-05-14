IBM Test Accelerator for Z is a test automation and test generation framework with support for on-demand virtual z/OS dev and test environments.
Discover IBM Test Accelerator for Z, designed specifically for z/OS developers and testers. Improve your testing process with automated unit testing, early integration testing, and seamless integration into your automated build system.
IBM Test Accelerator for Z unique advantages are: easily creating isolated virtual development and testing environments. These environments can run IBM z/OS software and middleware on Linux on Z and x86 platforms, enabling your teams to smoothly integrate continuous integration practices into their automated workflow.
Join us virtually on Tuesday, 25 June 2024, at 12:00 PM EDT to discover solutions that enable teams to implement testing and continuous integration practices seamlessly into their automated pipeline.
Cover unit to integration testing with this comprehensive testing solution for z/OS applications.
Run tests automatically by using data for hard-to-test program paths.
Spin up z/OS instances for Dev and Test purposes in minutes, whether on Linux on IBM Z® or on Intel x86 platforms.
Automate unit and early integration testing for z/OS developers, covering batch, CICS Transaction Server and IMS programs at the early stages of the development lifecycle. Developers can record tests for programs, transactions or batch jobs and run without deploying artifacts to target environments. These tests are run by using the new Dynamic Test Engine for z/OS.
Experience an intuitive user interface that is designed for developers and testers alike, facilitating the recording and generation of automated unit tests, early integration tests and deployable integration tests.
Test artifacts are versioned to allow for the storage of recorded tests within a Source Code Management tool, facilitating seamless integration of tests into a continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline.
Identify defects earlier through automated unit and early integration testing. The Dynamic Test Engine for z/OS seamlessly integrates with the IBM z/OS Debugger, enabling easy debugging and code coverage collection during test execution.
Run tests within an isolated, customizable z/OS virtual environment tailored to your specific enterprise requirements, whether driven by considerations such as cost, availability, performance or security. These z/OS virtual environments can be rapidly provisioned either on Linux on IBM Z or an x86 server.
Read how IBM Test Accelerator for Z streamlines z/OS application testing, offering automated solutions to enhance quality assurance processes. Elevate your testing regimen and achieve your quality goals faster than ever.
Explore the latest innovation from IBM, the Test Accelerator for Z, designed to streamline testing processes for z/OS applications. Learn how this powerful tool can revolutionize your testing workflow and accelerate your development cycle.
Listen in as Chris Sayles discusses with Z DevOps experts how IBM is embracing open source technologies, making the mainframe more accessible, and designing new and better ways of developing and operating for the cloud-native and veteran community.
Browse blogs that will help you gain an understanding of how to build an automated testing process to enable continuous integration of your hybrid cloud applications including z/OS.
Develop z/OS applications with a choice of popular IDE’s to code and build apps which can then be tested with IBM Test Accelerator for Z in an automated continuous integration practice.
Modernize mainframe apps with generative AI and use improved testing to deliver effective high-quality results.
Enable post-deployment testing to complete the testing process and integration.
