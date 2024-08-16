Since its launch, www.blueapp.blue has gained traction among Blue Pearl clients, becoming a valuable tool for companies seeking ICT contractors. The platform’s Watson-driven matching engine has proven effective in identifying the best-suited candidates, enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of the hiring process. As a result, Blue Pearl has successfully sold 197,000 hours of ICT contractor work through the platform, demonstrating its significant impact on the market.

The platform’s ability to deliver precise matches and automate HR processes has improved client satisfaction and streamlined operations, reducing the costs and time associated with candidate recruitment. Companies using www.blueapp.blue have experienced faster hiring cycles and better-aligned hires, contributing to increased productivity and a more harmonious workplace environment.