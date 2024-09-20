Komatsu is a global manufacturer and distributor that provides essential earthmoving equipment, technologies and services to the construction, mining, energy, government, waste and quarry industries. In Australia, Komatsu manages its business operations on a legacy ERP system that could only process CSV files in batch jobs, which meant no access to real-time or push data.

Komatsu Australia needed to create a seamless digital experience allowing customers, partners, and internal teams to access the right data at the right time. Their objective was to become a data-driven business, which translated into the need for more advanced technology, offering APIs to forecast revenue, for example, and the capacity to share real-time data with their BI team.

All this required a powerful hybrid integration platform