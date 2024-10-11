As a conglomerate, IPG has its subsidiaries on the same SAP instance while newly acquired companies are continually onboarded on that same instance. Therefore, migrations need to be quick, fast and efficient. IPG books USD 10B of revenue annually on SAP, so even one or two days of downtime is unacceptable for the company.

Within four months, IPG’s two largest SAP servers were migrated and scheduled to run between significant projects to reduce market disruption as business units were going live. The IBM team also captured the required parameters and redesigned and rearchitected a few applications to improve and meet the on-premises performance criteria for scheduled and user-submitted jobs and operational reports on performance and infrastructure needs using AWS native toolsets.

Throughout the program, IBM Consulting met and exceeded acceptance criteria for applications, improving performance and executions by 20% on the new infrastructure. By moving to AWS Cloud, IPG started to leverage AWS native services that are enabling their digital transformation at scale.