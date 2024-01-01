IBM Enterprise Application Service for Java

Effortlessly modernize your Java application workloads with fully managed service from IBM®.
A fully managed, single-tenant service for developing and delivering Java applications.
Experience superior messaging reliability, security and performance, built for a hybrid cloud world and fully managed for you.
Leverage a fully managed cloud database built for modernizing existing applications in the cloud or building new cloud-native apps.
Accelerate your Java application lifecycle with generative AI and automation.
Deliver an application landscape that transforms with your business.