Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co.

For applications based on the WebSphere Application Server platform, Ilmarinen and Tieto had a fairly easy first step: they deployed the IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty Profile solution, a lightweight, cloud-based version of the larger platform that supports containerized development. But the company still needed an effective way to re-architect the rest of its applications, including its main insurance decision application, which was based on JBoss software that was nearing the end of its lifecycle. The need to identify and implement a next-generation application platform was becoming urgent.

With a largely outsourced IT environment that connects to a range of public cloud services, Itkonen faced a challenge: “How could we manage this transition without complexity getting out of control?”



IBM had an answer. It had just announced the release of the IBM Cloud Private solution, an enterprise-grade private cloud platform for creating and managing on-premises, containerized applications. Itkonen explains: “As a long-time user of IBM technology, I realized as soon as IBM launched Cloud Private that it was the right choice—an enterprise-ready offering that comes with great support.”



There were other advantages to the new IBM offering, says Itkonen: “We really wanted to use the container orchestrator Kubernetes. Before IBM Cloud Private, most of our options for a Kubernetes platform were from startups or vendors we didn’t know well. We were very pleased when IBM offered us an alternative with Cloud Private.”



Ilmarinen soon decided to move its entire application environment to the Cloud Private platform, which facilitates the shift to microservice architectures and incorporates Kubernetes software for managing Docker containers. This allows developers to move application components between development, test and production, and cloud and on-premises environments, seamlessly.



Itkonen describes the change: “We used to have the WebSphere platform, a DataPower® platform, and Linux and Windows platforms like JBoss and .NET. We had to buy services and specialists for every specific platform, and managing them all was extremely complicated. Now, we have only one platform, and it’s IBM Cloud Private. It’s a lot easier to manage one platform than a lot of different platforms.”



Armed with IBM Cloud Private, Ilmarinen is also embracing the SAFe development methodology, an approach that synchronizes alignment, collaboration and delivery for multiple agile teams. The company now has 17 development teams that can work on individual decoupled components of a service in parallel. “Without Cloud Private,” says Itkonen, “it would be too difficult for us to adopt SAFe, which has been a crucial part in our transformation into a more agile, responsive organization.”



“Furthermore,” he adds, “IBM Cloud Private made the DevOps pipeline so much easier. We don’t have to provision or take care of the monolithic environment and try to conserve resources. We can just put everything directly into containers and provision different environments on the fly.”

