Modernizing a 20-year-old system is no small task, especially when it powers one of the most complex systems in the IBM® Financing portfolio.

IBM Financing’s customer leasing operations helps clients fund IT infrastructure and software through predictable, flexible leasing plans. But over time, the Global Contract Management System (GCMS) became deeply integrated into the daily operations of IBM Financing and grew increasingly outdated.

With much of the application still running on Java™ 8 and a growing backlog of enhancements, the system accumulated significant technical debt, making modernization both necessary and challenging.