Home Think Middleware Middleware
Robot face processing human talk and learning from it.
Learn how middleware speeds application development How middleware works
Learn about iPaaS, a self-service cloud solution, which facilitates standardizing and simplifying application integration across various environments.

Explore the difference

Know the difference to gain insights into how the internet delivers content through a combination of web server and application server technologies.

Know how they differ

Know the difference to gain insights into how the internet delivers content through a combination of web server and application server technologies.

How technology mix impacts us

Articles

Get the latest insights and build on your knowledge from our articles on middleware.
What is event-driven architecture?

Discover how event-driven architecture enables loosely coupled, real-time communication between connected applications and services through events.

 What is API management?

Dive into the workings of API management, focusing on streamlining API creation, publishing, management and security in an enterprise and multicloud setting.

 What is a message queue?

Learn the mechanics of message queues as a crucial component of messaging middleware, enabling asynchronous communication between applications and services.

 The history of Kubernetes

Trace Kubernetes’ origins, milestones and key role in optimizing containerized app deployment and scaling in cloud and microservices environments.

 Real-time data brings real-time business value

Understand why exploiting data in real-time is essential for business success and how Kafka and IBM® Data Replication offer these capabilities.

Accelerate efficiency gains with optimization and AI

Examine why integrating machine learning (ML), AI and decision optimization (DO) into business processes is essential for improving efficiency.

 How technology can help save our water supply

Learn how IBM’s innovations in data and AI, and sustainability solutions, are helping organizations reduce waste and protect water resources.
Videos

Learn the fundamentals and hottest themes in middleware from our series of explainer videos.
Spring Boot versus Quarkus

Leverage the strength of each framework to maximize efficiency

 5 fundamental application data services needed for successful container deployments

Learn how crucial application data services enhance container deployments, performance and employee efficiency, while cutting costs and risks.

 Do you have a container strategy?

Dive into four use cases for development and operations for optimizing container management: better performance, reduced costs and compliance.

 Cloud native apps for Java

Watch how to transform your Java apps into cloud-native to exploit cloud computing and integrate them within a holistic DevOps lifecycle process.
How IBM can help
Red Hat® OpenShift®
Build, modernize and deploy applications at scale with a hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes.
 Build and scale intelligently Red Hat® Ansible® Automation Platform
Use an end-to-end automation platform to configure systems, deploy software and orchestrate advanced workflows.
 Innovate with automation
More in middleware

Keep your head in the cloud

 

Cut through complexity with expert guidance on optimizing hybrid multicloud environments.

 Subscribe today