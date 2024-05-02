Get the latest insights and build on your knowledge from our articles on middleware.
Discover how event-driven architecture enables loosely coupled, real-time communication between connected applications and services through events.
Dive into the workings of API management, focusing on streamlining API creation, publishing, management and security in an enterprise and multicloud setting.
Learn the mechanics of message queues as a crucial component of messaging middleware, enabling asynchronous communication between applications and services.
Trace Kubernetes’ origins, milestones and key role in optimizing containerized app deployment and scaling in cloud and microservices environments.
Understand why exploiting data in real-time is essential for business success and how Kafka and IBM® Data Replication offer these capabilities.
Examine why integrating machine learning (ML), AI and decision optimization (DO) into business processes is essential for improving efficiency.
Learn how IBM’s innovations in data and AI, and sustainability solutions, are helping organizations reduce waste and protect water resources.
Learn the fundamentals and hottest themes in middleware from our series of explainer videos.
Leverage the strength of each framework to maximize efficiency
Learn how crucial application data services enhance container deployments, performance and employee efficiency, while cutting costs and risks.
Dive into four use cases for development and operations for optimizing container management: better performance, reduced costs and compliance.
Watch how to transform your Java apps into cloud-native to exploit cloud computing and integrate them within a holistic DevOps lifecycle process.
|Build, modernize and deploy applications at scale with a hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes.
|Use an end-to-end automation platform to configure systems, deploy software and orchestrate advanced workflows.