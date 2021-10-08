What is iPaaS (integration platform as a service)?

iPaaS enables enterprises to build and deploy integration flows that connect applications and data hosted in public and private clouds and between the cloud and on-premises data centers. iPaaS emerged as a solution to a growing problem in modern enterprises: software as a service (SaaS) sprawl.

SaaS applications are generally designed to be easy to set up, use and deploy, which makes them an attractive option for companies looking to address specific business and administrative needs. However, their ease of use also encourages business teams and departments to buy SaaS apps to meet team and departmental needs, which can create an often-unwieldy ecosystem of cloud-based business applications. Modern enterprise-sized businesses (those with 10,000 employees or more) use roughly 470 SaaS applications.1

Before iPaaS, companies integrated applications and business processes using custom programming, enterprise middleware or enterprise application integration (EAI) implementations, such as enterprise service bus (ESB) in service-oriented architectures (SOAs).

These integration solutions worked but were often expensive and time-consuming to create and maintain. They also left companies susceptible to data silos (where one part of the organization doesn’t have visibility into another) and broader process inefficiencies, especially as the use of cloud apps, microservices, edge computing and Internet of Things (IoT) devices expanded.

iPaaS cloud integration services provide a solution to the growing challenge of app, data source and service integration in increasingly complex IT environments (such as hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments). They address enterprise integration and data management challenges by providing tools such as pre-built connectors, maps and transformations that help enterprises orchestrate integration flows and maximize interoperability between disparate systems.

iPaaS solutions can also facilitate B2B integration, IoT integration, cloud integration, event stream integration, managed file transfer, integration between various business platforms and other types of integration.

iPaaS services can help businesses build and maintain automated workflows, with real-time data synchronization that keeps data centralized and analytics up to date. They enable teams to streamline integration and security tasks. Low-code tools that support both integration specialists and citizen developers help save valuable time and scale integration.