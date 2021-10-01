An ESB is an essential component of SOA, or service-oriented architecture, a software architecture that emerged in the late 1990s. SOA defines a way to make software components reusable via service interfaces. These services typically use standard interfaces (i.e., web services) in such a way that they can be rapidly incorporated into new applications without having to duplicate the functionality performed by the service in new applications.

Each service in an SOA embodies the code and data required to execute a complete, discrete business function (e.g. checking a customer’s credit, calculating a monthly loan payment, or processing a mortgage application). The service interfaces provide loose coupling, meaning they can be called with little or no knowledge of how the service is implemented underneath, reducing the dependencies between applications. Applications behind the service interface can be written in Java, Microsoft .Net, Cobol or any other programming language, supplied as packaged enterprise applications by a vendor (e.g., SAP), SaaS applications (e.g., Salesforce CRM), or obtained as open source applications.

Service interfaces are frequently defined using Web Service Definition Language (WSDL) which is a standard tag structure based on xml (extensible markup language). The services are exposed using standard network protocols—such as SOAP (simple object access protocol)/HTTP or JSON/HTTP—to send requests to read or change data. Service governance controls the lifecycle for development and at the appropriate stage the services are published in a registry that enables developers to quickly find them and reuse them to assemble new applications or business processes.

Services can be built from scratch but are often created by exposing functions from legacy systems of record. Businesses can choose to provide a standards based service interface in front of the legacy systems, use the ESB to directly connect to the legacy system through an adapter or connector, or the application may provide its own api. In any case the enterprise service bus shields the new application from the legacy interface. An ESB performs the necessary transformation and routing to connect to the legacy system service.

It is possible to implement a SOA without an ESB architecture, but this would be equivalent to just having a bunch of services. Each application owner would need to directly connect to any service it needs and perform the necessary data transformations to meet each of the service interfaces. This is a lot of work (even if the interfaces are reusable) and creates a significant maintenance challenges in the future as each connection is point to point.