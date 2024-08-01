What is enterprise integration?

To be highly effective and qualitatively agile, your integration methodology must employ automation while utilizing multiple styles of integration, with each being reusable and practical.
Enterprise integration is the use of multiple integration approaches, including API management, application integration and messaging to leverage enterprise services and assets in order to expose them as APIs or connect them as services. This enables organizations to seamlessly integrate, unify and standardize core business capabilities across diverse IT environments. Specifically, enterprise integration enables you to easily do the following:
Overall, enterprise integration is key to the enhancement of internal processes and business activities as well as the conceptualization, implementation and distribution of critical applications. By sharing important information, simplifying processes and maximizing opportunities, companies can improve their operational scalability and increase their reach and revenue.
Enterprise integration eases the flow of data within complex information and operating systems by providing a middleware layer to act as the common interface between each separate application, system and service. It simplifies data exchange between various applications and amongst multiple users who rely on said data, making it easy for an application developer to exchange data or expose interfaces without having to understand the other applications and systems, know where they are running or predict what could go wrong.
Enterprise integration enables seamless collaboration, combining functionality and information exchange across multiple applications. Their interconnection helps simplify IT processes in a manner that makes life easier for users and organizations. Specifically, it enables users to access data faster, and it helps IT organizations efficiently streamline data integration and services. This simplification modernizes the creation and use of enterprise integration patterns like gateway services, message queues, file transfer and enterprise service bus (ESB) by enabling them to be built, deployed, operated and maintained through agile and automated processes.
Enterprise integration also helps teams work proactively to take advantage of new or changing business needs and opportunities. By gaining control of all data access points, teams can quickly identify and adjust to time-sensitive events like unexpected policy shifts or new application management procedures without needing to change the applications themselves. Ultimately, by addressing their integration needs, teams become empowered to devise, implement and streamline multiple integration solutions by leveraging a common approach for collaboration and information exchange.
Enterprise integration creates opportunities for significant organizational growth. By establishing and automating API-based ecosystems, you can significantly enhance team productivity and increase your reach to scale your revenue. Here are two examples of successful integration projects to draw inspiration from.
MNG Kargo, a leading transport and delivery company in Turkey, has seen an increase in business during the recent e-commerce boom. To meet the rising demand, they did the following:
Their next step: Microservices. Digital demand continues to increase, but the cargo process is complex and difficult to adapt. Microservices will help with that.
Helsinki Regional Transport Authority (HSL) is responsible for public transportation for the 1.5 million people in the Helsinki metro region. When they needed to update their ticketing system, they did the following:
Next up: Artificial intelligence (AI). They collect large amounts of data every day, and they’re eager to start using it to personalize applications or web services.
IBM’s primary enterprise integration platform is IBM Cloud Pak for Integration. It includes tools for API management, application integration, event streaming, high-speed data transfer, end-to-end security and enterprise messaging. With it, you’ll be enabled to enjoy the following benefits:
To learn more about IBM’s approach to integration, visit our cloud integration solutions page.