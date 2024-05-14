It comes down to the cargo companies that move the goods. And it’s not just how many packages they can physically move at one time; it’s also how well they can exchange real-time information about orders, locations and tracking with sellers, pilots, drivers and customers.

MNG Kargo is at the forefront of the transport and delivery sector in Turkey, where e-commerce has exploded. In 2020, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, the already-growing market surged by 60% in just a few months.

Didem Yalcin, MNG’s Enterprise Applications Manager, is one of the people making sure that the company responds to the booming demand with world-class capability. “More than 50% of our orders now come through e-commerce,” says Yalcin. But she explains that even before the pandemic, “MNG had a mindset that e-commerce would grow very fast. We were prepared for it.” She and her colleagues saw the boom as an opportunity to further differentiate MNG from its competitors.

They sought a way to partner with more e-commerce providers to increase MNG’s share of overall cargo movement across Turkey. At the same time, they looked to increase delivery capacity and make sure the growing volume of goods reaches customers at the convenient times they expect.