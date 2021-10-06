What is API management?

For many businesses, API use in their daily operations is not a new concept. However, for organizations that need to manage API integrations across more systems and applications, rebuilding these integrations from scratch can be time-consuming, cumbersome and draining on internal resources. API management gives enterprises greater flexibility in reusing API integrations and helps save time and money without trading off security.

One notable benefit of using an API management solution is the ability to deploy and reuse integration assets quickly and efficiently. By managing all of your APIs on one unified and centrally visible platform, enterprises can easily share the API documentation and coding constructs between teams. This approach significantly reduces development costs and time to market. API management platforms also help to keep existing services safer by tracking API usage and allowing for the integration of state-of-the-art security protocols, including OAuth, JWT, and OpenID.