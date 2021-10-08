What is a message queue?

Message queue versus publish/subscribe

Message queues use a point-to-point messaging pattern, in which one application (called the sender) submits a message to the queue and another application (called the receiver) gets the message from the queue and uses it. There should be a tightly coupled one-to-one relationship between the sender and consumer, and each message should be consumed only once.

If your applications require messages to be distributed to multiple parties, either multiple message queues can be combined or a publish/subscribe (pub/sub) messaging model can be used.

In pub/sub messaging, the application that produces the message is called a publisher and the applications that are using it are the subscribers. Each message is published to a topic, and every application that subscribes to that topic gets a copy of all messages that are published to it.

Most messaging middleware solutions support both the message queue (point-to-point) and pub/sub messaging models.

Message queue versus message bus

A message bus, which is a type of enterprise service bus or ESB, allows services ubiquitous access to data while ensuring that they remain decoupled and independently functional within a distributed system architecture. When you employ a message bus, all the services or applications must share common data types, a common command set and common communication protocols (although they may be written in different languages). Consumers can determine how they use messages.

If decoupled applications are to communicate through a message bus, the messages must be transformed so that they are all the same type. In contrast, message queues transport messages, whether they are of the same or different types.

Message queue versus web services

Applications can communicate directly through web services or APIs based on standard protocols, such as Simple Object Access Protocol (SOAP) or HTTP, instead of through messaging middleware. Web services are widely used in distributed systems, which are relatively simple and easy to implement, making them a viable alternative to message queues in certain use cases and scenarios.

However, unlike message queues, web services cannot guarantee message delivery. If the server or connection fails, you must build the capability to handle the error within the client. Web services also lack pub/sub distribution models. Messaging middleware offers greater fault tolerance and better ability to handle heavy traffic or activity bursts.

To learn more about when to use APIs, when to use messaging or when to use both, see “An introduction to APIs and messaging.”

Message queue versus databases

Databases can be used as an alternative to message queues in certain situations. However, they serve different purposes and are not readily interchangeable most of the time. Databases are most commonly used for storage, and they allow you to access the same information over and over again. Message queues cannot be used for storage purposes. Once a message has been consumed, it is deleted from the queue.

Designing message queue-like functionality into a database is possible, but it requires a great deal of coding effort and knowledge. Databases can only be used to replicate simple queue structures and aren’t scalable for larger applications.

Check out “A Brief Overview of the Database Landscape” for more info on databases and their capabilities.