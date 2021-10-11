Mobile cloud computing uses cloud computing to deliver applications to mobile devices. These mobile apps can be deployed remotely with speed, flexibility and development tools.
Mobile cloud applications can be built or revised quickly by using cloud services. They can be delivered to many different devices with different operating systems, computing tasks and data storage. Thus, users can access applications that might not otherwise be supported.
Mobile apps that run on the cloud are not constrained by a device's storage and processing resources. Data-intensive processes can run in the cloud.
Mobile cloud computing enables users to quickly and securely collect and integrate data from various sources, regardless of where it resides.
Sometimes, IT professionals do not have the required resources to manage apps. Cloud providers help keep them running.
Demanding applications put strain on devices. A flexible cloud infrastructure can help with difficult workloads.
Organizations should fully integrate their mobile systems and data into other business processes to save time and cost.
Protecting confidential data is a concern at every level: for users, devices and regarding integration into other systems.
Daniel Yellin
Vice President, IBM Mobile Platform Development; Distinguished Engineer, IBM Watson and Cloud Platform
Mobile cloud computing provides flexibility, empowering developers to efficiently share processing and data storage between the device and the cloud to optimize performance and scalability. The rapid elasticity of cloud-based services complements the portability and convenience of mobile devices—a combination that ensures an engaging user experience and drives increased customer loyalty.
An integrated mobile cloud strategy is therefore essential to gain the most from emerging technologies, keeping employees productive and customers fully engage and maintain a competitive advantage.
Successful projects are 35% more likely than others to use cloud-based platforms and 31% more likely to use mobile application development platforms to develop their mobile apps.
Cloud computing transforms IT infrastructure into a utility, letting you "plug in" to computing resources and applications over the Internet, without installing and maintaining them on-premises.
Cloud storage allows you to save data and files in an off-site location accessible via the public Internet or a dedicated private network connection.