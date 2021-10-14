What is Java?

One major advantage of developing software with Java is its portability. Once you wrote code for a Java program on a notebook computer, it can be easily moved to a mobile device. When the language was invented in 1991 by James Gosling of Sun Microsystems (later acquired by Oracle), the primary goal was to be able to "write once, run anywhere."

It's also important to understand that Java is much different from JavaScript. JavaScript does not need to be compiled, while Java code needs to be. Also, Javascript only runs on web browsers, while Java can be run anywhere.

New and improved software development tools are coming to the market at a remarkable pace, displacing incumbent products once thought to be indispensable. In light of this continual turnover, Java’s longevity is impressive; more than two decades after its creation, Java is still the most popular language for application software development. Developers continue to choose it over languages such as Python, Ruby, PHP, Swift, C++ and others. As a result, Java remains to be an important requirement for competing in the job market.

IBM® offers a simple tutorial to learn Java for building a scalable web application using Kubernetes and the Java platform.