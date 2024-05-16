Home Middleware MQ MQ Advanced IBM MQ Advanced
Get extra data protection, high availability and the power to share data across any environment
Smoother, safer operations

Protect your growing volumes of data with superior security, including true end-to-end encryption. With IBM® MQ Advanced, you can more easily implement reliable business continuity mechanisms to stay up and running. Share data across environments with ease; you can deploy containers for Red Hat® OpenShift® with one click.
Benefits Strengthen security and compliance

End-to-end encryption protects your company and customers and supports compliance.

 Support business continuity

Implement an effective failover plan and eliminate any potential single points of failure.

 Reduce cost

Save money on audits, increase productivity and remove network storage costs.

 Collaborate with confidence

Safely exchange data with third parties and get native support for IBM Blockchain® integration.

 Get enhanced container deployment

Expect containers for Red Hat OpenShift with one-click operator deploy.
Features True end-to-end encryption

IBM MQ Advanced protects data in flight and in memory—and also protects data at rest.

 One-click deployment for cloud-native workloads

A fully supported Container and Operator are available for IBM MQ on Red Hat OpenShift container platform to automate the creation, configuration, and management of instances of Kubernetes-native applications.

 Advanced managed file transfer

Transfer files between systems in an auditable way, regardless of file size or operating system.

 IBM MQ Advanced for developers

Developers get full MQ Advanced features for development and unit test environments.

Connectivity features Uniform clusters

Automated workload balancing that removes any dependency on a specific queue manager.

 Replicated data queue managers

A quorum-based high availability and disaster recovery solution.

 Managed file transfer

A more reliable and efficient means for secure data and file transfer compared to FTP, HTTP and SFTP.

 Advanced message security

Full end-to-end-encryption for unrivaled security of company and customer data, and compliance.

 IBM Aspera® FASP.io gateway

Rapid transfer increases network capacity to millions more messages per day without network changes.

 MQTT protocol

Connectivity through MQTT to remote sensors, actuators and telemetry devices.
Find the best fit
Compare IBM MQ and IBM MQ Advanced.

Product features

IBM MQ

IBM MQ Advanced

24x7 IBM technical support included

Message queues for assured, asynchronous messaging

Message queuing

Flexible routing

Delivery acknowledgement

Transaction support

Publish and subscribe (includes durable subscriptions for guaranteed message delivery)

Language support for Java, Node.JS, COBOL, C, Go, .NET, Python, Ruby, C#

APIs: JMS, MQI, MQ Light

Messaging protocols: MQ, AMPQ, MQTT, REST

Build your own container image and charts for Docker, Kubernetes/Cri-O or Red Hat OpenShift

Container for Red Hat OpenShift with one-click operator deploy

Uniform clusters for automated workload re-balancing

Multi-instance (active/active, active/passive) high availability

Replicated data queue managers offering 3-node quorum high availability and disaster recovery

Native HA for cloud native 3-node quorum HA data replication (with IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration)

User identification and authorization

Support for TLS secured communications, including TLS 1.3 and mutual authentication

Allowlisting and blocklisting

Customizable security processing with security exits

Advanced message security for end-to-end message encryption

Advanced message security for end-to-end message data integrity

IBM Aspera fasp.io gateway for rapid message transfer over long distances or poor networks

Managed file transfer (MFT) for reliable, efficient and security-rich data and file transfer

IBM MQ Telemetry Transport (MQTT) protocol support to communicate with telemetry devices
Other Deployment Options IBM MQ Appliance

Use a high performing, MQ-dedicated appliance, pre-configured for simplicity and optimized for cost reduction.

IBM MQ for z/OS®

IBM MQ for z/OS brings the strength and dependency of IBM MQ software to the mainframe.

IBM MQ on Cloud

Use MQ as a fully hosted and managed offering in IBM Cloud or AWS so you can focus on connecting your applications.

