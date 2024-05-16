IBM® MQ for z/OS® brings the strength and dependency of IBM MQ software to IBM Z, along with built-in High Availability and deep connectivity with Apache Kafka and IBM Aspera.
Protect the data that keeps your business running.
Greater scalability and resilience to meet business goals.
Send files, unlock events, and connect your organization together.
Connect to technologies like Apache Kafka and IBM Aspera.
Custom code designed for performance IBM z/OS.
High availability built into MQ for z/OS using queue sharing groups.
Use a high performing, MQ-dedicated appliance, pre-configured for simplicity and optimized for cost reduction.
Use MQ as a fully hosted and managed offering in IBM Cloud or AWS so you can focus on connecting your applications.