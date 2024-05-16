IBM MQ solutions are used by thousands of enterprises worldwide to be confident their business data is protected and will reliably arrive in the right place at the right time.
The MQ Appliance is a great choice for those trying to simplify maintenance and reduce costs.
The latest evolution of the IBM MQ Appliance is here, supporting business growth with data availability and integrity, and with simplicity at its core.
Is your business protected from disruptions and data loss?
IBM MQ firmware is pre-installed on dedicated, secured hardware so your teams can get started rapidly.
Handle even the most demanding high-volume workloads with greater processor power, faster storage and increased networking capacity.
Easily create a highly available, resilient architecture for continued access to message data in the event of outages.
Save on hardware and maintenance costs by simplifying your estate and eliminating time spent installing, patching and maintaining complex, multi-stack environments.
Harness mission-critical data as it flows through your enterprise with streaming queues to seamlessly power analytics and AI.
Encrypt highly sensitive and valuable business data at all stages of its journey without writing complex code or modifying applications.
Connect diverse systems with support for message queuing, events or PubSub, and making transactions.
Unlike its competitors, IBM MQ will never lose a message or deliver a message more than once.
Get the same proven, security-rich, high-performance messaging solution, however and wherever you deploy.
Automated and intelligent workload balancing lets you design applications for scale.
Use broad language, API and messaging protocol support (including AMQP) and simple management tools.
A dedicated IBM MQ team is available to help you, along with a large user community.
A grocery retailer effortlessly transfers 50 million messages across the country every day.
The client had an 80% drop in remedial actions as a result of audits and 90% of system code was eliminated with IBM MQ Advanced.
Deploy IBM MQ across clouds for a common messaging backbone.
Get core IBM MQ functions with additional file transfer and end-to-end message data encryption.
Transfer data on the mainframe with custom code designed for IBM z/OS.