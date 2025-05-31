IT automation solutions

AI-powered automation: Redefine productivity. Improve resilience. Drive growth.
See what IT can be (00:52s)

Accelerate automation. Scale with AI.

It’s time to transform your business with AI-powered automation. Accelerate growth and drive results across your applications and infrastructure to improve security and operational agility.

 Explore the Enterprise Guide to AI and IT Automation

Take your hybrid cloud to the next level

Accelerate application delivery, enhance compliance, and optimize hybrid operations with automated provisioning, networking, and access controls—from infrastructure-as-code to identity governance.
Do cloud right

Leverage powerful infrastructure automation solutions to standardize workflows, streamline operations, and manage the full lifecycle of your infrastructure and security resources—accelerating delivery, advancing modernization and maximizing cloud investments.

 Learn more
High-performance networks, automated

Ensure network performance, operational efficiency and new service deployment throughout your business with application-centric networking solutions that automate configuration, control and observability across distributed environments.

 Learn more
Secure access, simplified

Enable secure, frictionless access with a vendor-agnostic, AI-powered identity fabric that works with your existing tools to deliver seamless hybrid IAM—without burdening your admins.

 Learn more
Take your applications further, faster

With the average enterprise using over 1,0001 IT teams will need all the help they can get to integrate, automate, modernize and orchestrate every stage of the application lifecycle to accelerate innovation, modernization and delivery across hybrid environments.
Integrate your applications

Cut through IT operations complexity with an automation strategy that seamlessly connects applications and systems with AI-powered, API-driven automation, delivering dynamic, scalable, and intelligent system integrations through a unified experience.
Learn more
Modernize application development

Take your digital transformation to new heights when you enable your IT teams to fast-track developer productivity, accelerate innovation and modernize enterprise application estates with AI-assisted tooling and cloud-native runtime services.
Learn more

Take control of your technology and assets

DevOps and SRE teams can gain more time to perform high-value tasks and reduce toil with IT automation software that provides real-time visibility into asset and application health across IT environments and proactively resolves system issues. The right automation tools can enhance resilience and customer satisfaction, extend IT and OT asset lifespans and maximize technology investments.
Visibility. Intelligence. Action.

Give your IT operations a boost with full-stack, AI-powered observability to reduce time-consuming repetitive tasks and manual processes, as well as determine and optimize resource allocation across hybrid cloud environments to improve cost savings, performance, productivity and resilience.

 Learn more
FinOps for All.

Apply intelligent cost management, forecasting and governance to your business operations and IT processes to align with financial and operational goals and ensure every AI, IT and OT investment optimizes technology spend. Focus on initiatives that deliver innovation and measurable ROI in IT operations.

 Learn more
Full lifecycle. Full value.

Harness AI- and IoT-powered insights from an integrated suite of asset management solutions to reduce downtime, and maximize asset performance and value across their lifecycle—from planning to operations.

 Learn more

Real stories. Real impact.

SIXT logo
SIXT

SIXT achieved a 70% percent decrease in problem detection and resolution time with IBM Instana Observability.

 Read the case study
Blue circle with horizontal line through middle and "TRANSPORT FOR LONDON" in caps stacked to left.
Transport for London

Transport for London expects to net a projected GBP 21 million in savings for the London Underground over a 10-year period, with IBM Maximo.

 Read the case study
Komatsu logo
Komatsu

Komatsu Australia used IBM iPaaS solution to achieve 30% faster development and reduce integration time for a single file source from five days to one.

 Read the case study
Alinma Bank logo
Alinma Bank

Alinma Bank experienced 2X faster delivery of common services with their new banking super-app.

 Read the case study
Take the next step

Discover how AI-powered automation unlocks greater productivity and growth potential.
Footnotes

1 Customer Data Platform Institute: Salesforce survey