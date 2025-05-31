IT automation solutions

It’s time to transform your business with AI-powered automation. Accelerate growth and drive results across your applications and infrastructure to improve security and operational agility.
Cut through IT operations complexity with an automation strategy that seamlessly connects applications and systems with AI-powered, API-driven automation, delivering dynamic, scalable, and intelligent system integrations through a unified experience.
Take your digital transformation to new heights when you enable your IT teams to fast-track developer productivity, accelerate innovation and modernize enterprise application estates with AI-assisted tooling and cloud-native runtime services.
Give your IT operations a boost with full-stack, AI-powered observability to reduce time-consuming repetitive tasks and manual processes, as well as determine and optimize resource allocation across hybrid cloud environments to improve cost savings, performance, productivity and resilience.
Apply intelligent cost management, forecasting and governance to your business operations and IT processes to align with financial and operational goals and ensure every AI, IT and OT investment optimizes technology spend. Focus on initiatives that deliver innovation and measurable ROI in IT operations.
Harness AI- and IoT-powered insights from an integrated suite of asset management solutions to reduce downtime, and maximize asset performance and value across their lifecycle—from planning to operations.
SIXT achieved a 70% percent decrease in problem detection and resolution time with IBM Instana Observability.
Transport for London expects to net a projected GBP 21 million in savings for the London Underground over a 10-year period, with IBM Maximo.
Komatsu Australia used IBM iPaaS solution to achieve 30% faster development and reduce integration time for a single file source from five days to one.
Alinma Bank experienced 2X faster delivery of common services with their new banking super-app.